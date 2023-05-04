The net worth of family farms and small businesses will be considered assets in the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) starting in the 2024-25 school year. This will decrease financial aid eligible for families with small farms and businesses.

Previously, family farms and small businesses were exempt from the FAFSA formula. The change comes through the FAFSA Simplification Act — described on Federal Student Aid's website as a "significant overhaul of the processes and systems used to award federal student aid."

