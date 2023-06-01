Entering first-year students this fall will receive more opportunities for financial aid from the University of Missouri.
MU officials announced last week that they have increased the money offered in existing scholarships — and have created three new scholarships, including the Provost's Award for Missouri residents.
The Provost's Award offers $1,000 to students who have a 20 ACT score or a 1030 SAT score if high school grade point average (GPA) requirements are met.
"We saw students that were academically inclined that we wanted to give additional awards to in hopes to help offset some of the costs of their college expenses and help encourage them to enroll in the university," Chuck May, executive director of admissions at MU, said in a phone interview.
The other two new scholarships are non-resident automatic scholarships available to residents of a county bordering Missouri.
The Tiger Border County Award Level 1 offers $21,500 to a student with at least a 3.8 cumulative high school GPA.
Level 2 of that award offers $17,000 to a student with at least a 3.25 cumulative high school GPA.
The scholarships for state residents that increased in value are the Chancellor's Award, Curators Scholars Award and the Excellence Award.
- The Chancellor's award increased from $6,500 to $7,200.
- The Curators Scholars Award increased from $4,500 to $5,000.
- The Excellence Award increased from $3,000 to $3,500.
The non-resident scholarships that were adjusted are the Mark Twain Level 2 and Mark Twain Level 1.
The Mark Twain Level 1 scholarship changed from a non-resident fee waiver to a flat rate scholarship of $21,500.
A non-resident fee waiver used to give students more money depending on the number of their credit hours.
The Mark Twain Level 2 increased from $8,000 to $8,500.
The Mark Twain, Chancellor's Award, Excellence Award, Provost's Award and Curators Scholars Award operate on different scales based on their unique requirements for each scholarship.
"We evaluate the scholarships each year to determine if they need to be increased or remain at the same level," May said.
The evaluations of the scholarships is a holistic process, and they look at a number of factors, May said.
One of these factors is the financial accessibility of MU for students.
May said the evaluation team questions if the scholarships need to be increased to make them more accessible to students.
After evaluating these scholarships, May said they look at peer institutions and what they are doing with their scholarships to make sure they are competitive with other schools.
From fall 2021 to fall 2022, the total amount of these merit-based scholarships increased from $78.2 million to $92.3 million. In fall 2022, 75% of the incoming freshman class received some type of merit-based scholarship, according to an MU news release.
The fall 2023 class has not been enrolled so there is no information on the percentage receiving merit scholarships.
These scholarships are automatically renewed each year if a student meets certain academic requirements, which vary according to the scholarship.