MU took feedback from the public on what would make an ideal candidate for the new vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity and equity during a forum Tuesday afternoon.
Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and the search committee formed to fill the position hosted the forum in Jesse Wrench Auditorium to gain insight on what people are looking for in the new vice chancellor and provide updates on where the search stands.
Over a dozen people attended Tuesday’s forum. Those who attended said one of the most important things they were looking for in a candidate was someone who can learn from the protests of 2015 and use that knowledge in their work. The other important factor that emerged from the forum was the desire for change based on the results of multiple surveys MU sends out throughout the year, especially the campus climate survey.
Marjorie Dorimé-Williams, an assistant professor in the college of education, attended the forum and advocated for international students to be included in the discussion.
“We have a really large international student population and do not always have individuals that will advocate for them to the level that is required,” she said. “It’s important for whoever is filling this role to understand that diversity and equity is more than race.”
The vice chancellor for diversity is in charge of the Division of Inclusion, Diversity & Equity and works to make sure MU is following the Inclusive Excellence Framework. The Inclusive Excellence Framework is a series of guidelines MU aims to follow to affirm its commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive learning and working environment, according to the university’s website.
“The only way we can survive this trauma is to become a model of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Michael Middleton, professor emeritus and co-chair of the search committee, said. “It’s important to keep going so that we do not fall back to what happened in 2015.”
Pat Okker, dean of the College of Arts and Science, is leading the committee as co-chair alongside Middleton.
Cartwright said he hopes to nominate someone in the spring in order for the new position to officially be filled by July or August, giving the new vice chancellor a few months to adjust and move to Columbia if necessary.
“This is an important position that helps us shape what we become,” Cartwright said. “That’s what I believe in.”
This was the first forum organized by the committee. After Tuesday it will have focused meetings with faculty and staff separately.
A student forum was held immediately after Tuesday’s first forum to give students the same opportunity to voice their opinions.
Only one student attended the session. Ryder Jiron, president of Four Directions: Indigenous Peoples and Allies, an organization that advocates for Native American and indigenous students on-campus, found out about the session through word of mouth.
“Whoever takes up the next position needs to be an advocate for Native students and faculty,” Jiron said.
The student session focused mainly on building community among Native American students and the methods of choosing the next vice chancellor. The committee, as well as the search firm Isaacson, Miller, intends to gather information from these forums and use that information when building the position profile.
An online survey is also available for those who could not attend the forums.
Once the information has been assessed, the committee will form a six-to-seven-page position profile stating what is wanted and needed on campus. It is hoping to release that profile by Dec. 9.
The search for a new vice chancellor of diversity began in October. The previous vice chancellor, Kevin McDonald, left the position after accepting a spot at the University of Virginia with similar duties. Until the committee finds a nominee, NaTashua R. Davis, director of the university’s Access and Leadership Development Unit, will serve as interim vice chancellor for diversity.
Supervising editor is Kaleigh Feldkamp.