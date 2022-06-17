Two more former members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity are facing criminal charges for hazing related to an incident in October that left an MU student unresponsive, according to court records Friday.
A Boone County grand jury indicted Ryan Delanty and Thomas Shultz with hazing charges for life endangerment, which is a felony under the Missouri anti-hazing statute due to a substantial risk to the life of the student or prospective member.
Delanty and Shultz were also both charged with a misdemeanor for supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.
Shultz also faces a felony for tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.
In October, Daniel Santulli, former MU student and pledge to Phi Gamma Delta, was found unresponsive becasue of alcohol poisoning. His blood alcohol content was 0.486, six times the legal limit. According to the family's lawyer, David Bianchi, Santulli is home with his family but is blind and unable to walk or communicate.
Shultz, the vice president and treasurer of the fraternity, concealed text messages from investigators to obstruct the prosecution of Delanty, according to the indictment.
Delanty was Santulli's "pledge father" and, according to the indictment, required Santulli to drink the alcohol and created a substantial risk to his life. Santulli had a 750 milliliter bottle of Tito's vodka taped to his hand, according to video footage from investigators.
Alec Wetzler, another member of the fraternity, was charged with two misdemeanors on June 2 for supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person and the purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by a minor.
In May, the family of Santulli settled with 23 defendants in a civil lawsuit. Two more fraternity members, Wetzler and Samuel Gandhi, have been added to the civil lawsuit.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of both men, and each face a $50,000 bond.
Missourian reporter Emmet Jamieson contributed to this article.