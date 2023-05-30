Another hazing case related to an October 2021 fraternity party in which an MU student was injured is set to go to trial.

During a Tuesday morning hearing, a 13th Circuit Court judge moved a criminal case against Benjamin Parres to the trial request docket, setting the stage for an eventual trial in early 2024.

