Defendants in an ongoing civil lawsuit over alleged hazing at MU's now-unrecognized Phi Gamma Delta fraternity — commonly known as "Fiji" — have begun to file varying motions in response to allegations made by the family of Daniel Santulli.
The lawsuit names 23 defendants, ranging from the fraternity's national organization to its student executive board, arguing their negligence around an Oct. 19 "pledge father reveal party" that left Santulli, 19, incapacitated following "excessive" alcohol consumption.
In addition to the civil case, there could still be criminal charges filed: An MU Police Department spokesperson confirmed an investigation into the incident "remains open and active."
But, according to filings in Boone County Circuit Court, some defendants have filed motions to dismiss the claims and restrict media coverage of the proceedings.
John G. Schultz, an attorney representing Ryan Delanty — who is named in the lawsuit as Santulli's "pledge father" — has been the most active.
The case received a new judge at the request of Schultz, who previously declined to comment on the lawsuit. It will now proceed under Judge Joshua Devine.
In a 20-page written answer to the Santulli family's allegations, Delanty requested the case be dismissed with prejudice — meaning it could not be refiled — and asked for a jury trial.
He also denied key portions of the lawsuit's allegations, which argue Delanty "played a critical role" in the incident, including handing Santulli a bottle of vodka to consume in its entirety.
Prior to a brief Feb. 28 hearing, Schultz also filed an objection to media members recording the case's activity "because media footage exacerbates and sensationalizes pretrial publicity, which greatly increases the potential for bias and prejudice in potential jurors." Reporters from the Missourian and KOMU were permitted to record audio and video from the hearing without issue.
In a request to decrease the amount of information about each defendant available in online court records that has been joined by several defendants, Schultz said Delanty "has received threats to his health and safety" because his address was publicly accessible.
Two other defendants, both members of the local fraternity chapter's student executive board, have also filed dismissal motions.
In their submitted defenses, they point to state and federal laws protecting volunteer officers of nonprofit organizations from personal liability, arguing that they are entitled to immunity because of their official roles and the fraternity chapter's nonprofit status, which could not be immediately confirmed.
Those laws, however, contain exceptions to immunity where there is gross negligence or intentional misconduct.
One executive board defendant, Collin Clark, who is listed in the lawsuit as the chapter's corresponding secretary, argued in his defense that Santulli himself was negligent in consuming alcohol and that the family, too, was negligent in not removing Santulli from the fraternity prior to the incident.
These various motions for dismissal and increased security were expected to be discussed before the case's previous judge, Jeff Harris, at the Feb. 28 hearing — until the request for a new judge prevented such action.
No hearings are currently scheduled in the case.