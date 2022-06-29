Ryan Delanty posted his $50,000 bond Tuesday in response to his felony hazing charge resulting from the Phi Gamma Delta incident last fall.
Delanty surrendered himself to court security, said Capt. Brian Leer, a spokesperson for the Boone County Sheriff's Office. Delanty also waived his formal arraignment which was scheduled for Tuesday.
In October, Daniel Santulli, a former MU student and pledge to Phi Gamma Delta, was found unresponsive due to alcohol poisoning during "pledge father reveal night." His blood alcohol content was 0.486, six times the legal limit.
Delanty was Santulli's "pledge father."
Thomas Shultz, the other fraternity member charged with felony hazing, posted his bond Friday. Shultz is charged with an additional felony — tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.
Delanty is scheduled for an Aug. 15 hearing. Shultz is scheduled for arraignment July 11.