Ryan Delanty posted his $50,000 bond Tuesday in response to his felony hazing charge resulting from the Phi Gamma Delta incident last fall.  

Delanty surrendered himself to court security, said Capt. Brian Leer, a spokesperson for the Boone County Sheriff's Office. Delanty also waived his formal arraignment which was scheduled for Tuesday.

In October, Daniel Santulli, a former MU student and pledge to Phi Gamma Delta, was found unresponsive due to alcohol poisoning during "pledge father reveal night." His blood alcohol content was 0.486, six times the legal limit. 

Delanty was Santulli's "pledge father."

Thomas Shultz, the other fraternity member charged with felony hazing, posted his bond Friday. Shultz is charged with an additional felony — tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. 

Delanty is scheduled for an Aug. 15 hearing. Shultz is scheduled for arraignment July 11. 

  • General Assignment reporter, Summer 2022. Studying reporting and writing journalism. Reach me at cdk5mb@umsystem.edu.

  • Assistant City Editor for Summer 2022. Former City-County Government reporter. Studying print journalism and political science. You can reach me at adissemk@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter @KAdissem, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

