While the True/False Film Fest is underway in downtown Columbia, MU film students are preparing to move to their new home in the center of campus.
However, some film students say they want to stay at their old location because it's more isolated and has immediate parking access.
The School of Visual Studies plans on moving film students from their current location at the Academic Support Center a block west of the Francis Quadrangle to the soon-to-be renovated basement of the Arts & Science building, which is southeast of the Quadrangle.
The school received about $100,000 from the Enhancing Student Success awards on Dec. 10 to help pay for the move, which is expected to take place this summer, and buy new film equipment.
"It would be far more convenient (to go to Arts & Science Building), but at the same time, it's nice having our bubble here," said Abigail McKee, MU freshman who is studying digital storytelling.
McKee said that there hasn't been enough working equipment in her classes, or for the Shot Reverse Shot film club on campus.
The film production degree has doubled in enrollment in the last four years, with 150 students pursing the degree in 2021 compared to only 74 students four years earlier, said Lee Ann Garrison, School of Visual Studies director.
"(Film students) have every right to complain," Garrison said. "They have grown so much since they started the production track. Even though we do buy new equipment every semester, but to keep up with that demand, we just needed a big influx of it."
The School of Visual Studies plans to renovate the basement of the Arts & Science building over the summer to add computer labs, a green screen, a sound booth and a larger equipment room. The goal of the move is to bring digital storytelling and film students under one roof.
”It's nice to be able to consolidate because it's good for students to be around their peers, but not necessarily in those very specific disciplines," Garrison said. "I think it's a good move. I really do. I think the students will be happy once they see it. I'll be happy once I see it.”
While the Academic Support Center has cracks and black spots in its ceiling tiles and has a poster of Adobe Premiere Pro tips from 2015, students like senior Josh Theus want to stay there and have it renovated instead.
”It'd be nice to go into a space that's renovated and new, but in reality, there's no immediate parking access," Theus said. "The number one valuable asset and resource of the ASC is we have a loading ramp that is immediately adjacent to a parking lot. It's why every other school wants this space.”
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said film students will have access to carts in the parking area to help move their equipment.
"We're talking about newly renovated space, new equipment with the minor inconvenience of extra travel distance of 200-300 feet," Basi said.
Today, the parking lot immediately outside of the Academic Support Center's north side door makes it easy for film students to transport their equipment.
Beyond just using a few tripods and cameras, equipment can weigh hundreds of pounds. Sometimes film students have to use a generator for off-site shoots, which weighs 100 pounds alone.
With the halls of the Arts & Science building being a high-traffic area, Theus is worried students might run into the cart and damage expensive equipment.
But Basi said the area is only high-traffic at certain times.
"Waiting five or ten minutes to clear the area immediately before or after classes eliminates that concern," he said. "Again, we are dealing with a minor inconvenience to have a large improvement over the space available in addition to the equipment provided."
Garrison said she understands the students not wanting to leave their existing space "because they're comfortable."
"I think from my experience," she said, "they'll recreate that in the new spaces."