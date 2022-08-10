Some MU employees might have to work from home Sept. 1, according to an email from the MU Office of Human Resources.
On Sept. 1, MU football will begin its season with a home game against Louisiana Tech. The Office of Human Resources asked MU employees to work from home and move their cars from their normal parking spots to accommodate increased traffic.
This is due to the game taking place on a Thursday, which MU spokesperson Christian Basi said hasn’t occurred in years.
“We are asking all university employees who work on MU’s campus in non-public-facing roles and are able to work remotely for the rest of the day to leave campus at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1,” the email said.
Employees are asked to obtain their supervisor’s approval before working remotely on Sept. 1.
MU Health Care workers are excluded from this request and are asked to continue working in-person.
In-person classes held the afternoon of Sept. 1 will remain in-person and professors are expected to remain on campus.
Students and staff who plan to remain on campus after 3 p.m. on Sept. 1 may be asked to park in places other than their designated parking spaces. The email said while not all parking lots will be affected, an email will be sent to permit holders the week of the game with information regarding which lots and garages will be impacted.