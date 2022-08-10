Some MU employees might have to work from home Sept. 1, according to an email from the MU Office of Human Resources. 

On Sept. 1, MU football will begin its season with a home game against Louisiana Tech. The Office of Human Resources asked MU employees to work from home and move their cars from their normal parking spots to accommodate increased traffic. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Studying digital and print journalism. Reach me at ejhcwh@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @EJHaas3.

  • Assistant city editor, Summer 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you