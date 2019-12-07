Five professors from the MU School of Law signed an open letter stating that President Trump "engaged in impeachable conduct."
The letter, addressed to Congress and posted on Medium, has more than 500 signatures from law professors and other academics across the country.
From MU, signees included Mary Beck, John Lande, Philip Peters, Richard Reuben and Rodney Uphoff.
"We take no position on whether the President committed a crime," the letter stated. "But conduct need not be criminal to be impeachable. The standard here is constitutional; it does not depend on what Congress has chosen to criminalize."
This is not the first time that MU law professors have signed a letter like this. In 2018, six MU law professors signed a letter opposing the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.