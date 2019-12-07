Five professors from the MU School of Law signed an open letter stating that President Trump "engaged in impeachable conduct." 

The letter, addressed to Congress and posted on Medium, has more than 500 signatures from law professors and other academics across the country. 

From MU, signees included Mary Beck, John Lande, Philip Peters, Richard Reuben and Rodney Uphoff

"We take no position on whether the President committed a crime," the letter stated. "But conduct need not be criminal to be impeachable. The standard here is constitutional; it does not depend on what Congress has chosen to criminalize."

This is not the first time that MU law professors have signed a letter like this. In 2018, six MU law professors signed a letter opposing the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I'm an assistant city editor. This is my junior year at MU, where I study investigative reporting and political science. Interests include local journalism, breakfast food and good books. Email cectx9@mail.missouri.edu with any story tips.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.