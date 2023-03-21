Too stunned to speak, Beth Whitaker tearfully mustered up the words “Do I have to talk?” after she was surprised with the prestigious Kemper award Tuesday.
Whitaker is among five MU educators awarded each year a William T. Kemper Fellowship for Teaching Excellence.
Nominated by their peers, honorees each receive a $15,000 stipend. University administrators and executives from Commerce Bank surprised all five honorees with the award Tuesday, according to an MU news release. The award was established in 1991 in honor of the late William T. Kemper.
S. David Mitchell
One of this year’s recipients, S. David Mitchell, is known for his passion and attention to the well-being of his students, according to an MU news release. Many of his qualities are esteemed by students, especially how he “inspires his students to challenge themselves outside the classroom.”
Mitchell is a law professor and teaches topics including torts and criminal law classes. He also received the MU Gold Chalk Award in 2009.
“Professor Mitchell’s passion for and thoughtfulness about teaching are exceptional,” Paul Litton, interim dean of MU Law School, said in the news release. “Students recognize his excellence immediately.”
Lea Ann Lowery
Lea Ann Lowery, another recipient, is a clinical professor of occupational therapy and a 1988 alumna from the same occupational therapy program in the School of Health Professions.
Lowery often attends training workshops, conferences, courses and has obtained additional degrees, according to an MU news release.
“She teaches with the intention and understanding that her students are training to be health care providers,” Timothy Wolf, associate dean for research in the MU School of Health Professions said in the news release. “After they leave us, they will enter the workforce helping to care for people at perhaps the lowest, most vulnerable point of their lives.”
Lowery developed the first clinic for the MU Department of Occupational Therapy, Tiger OT, according to the news release. She also helped launch Swimming and Water Instruction Modified for Autism (SWIM) at MU.
Beth Whitaker
Beth Whitaker called the award “an honor of a lifetime.”
Whitaker is an assistant teaching professor in the College of Education and Human Development.
According to an MU news release, Whitaker has taught 42 total courses within the College of Education and Human Development. She has received a perfect score of 5.0 on evaluations in all courses, with the exception of one class with a score of 4.9.
“It has filled my cup in ways that I never could have imagined,” Whitaker said. “And every turn I’ve made in my life that I thought I could do something different, I’ve found my way back to teaching.”
Lee Manion
While in a meeting, Lee Manion was interrupted by Cooper Drury, the dean of the College of Arts and Science, other administrators and a crew of reporters.
“This is one of those ambush shows, right?” Manion said, to which the room erupted in laughter.
Manion is an associate professor of medieval and early modern English and Scottish literature at the College of Arts and Science.
According to an MU news release, Manion is skilled in “presenting complex ideas, creating critical learning environments and giving students confidence and control over their learning.”
Currently, he serves as the director of undergraduate studies for the College of Arts and Science.
Christopher Josey
Christopher Josey, another recipient, is an associate teaching professor in the Department of Communication, director of undergraduate research and director of the honors program in the Department of Communication.
According to an MU news release, Josey is committed to establishing excellence in the classroom. Undergraduate students recognized him for his ability to bring about energy and engagement from students.
“It is Dr. Josey’s incredible commitment to an enriched student experience that truly sets him apart from other outstanding teachers on our campus,” Benjamin R. Warner, associate professor and awards committee chair in the Department of Communication, said in the news release. “Nowhere is this more evident than his leadership in the area of undergraduate research.”
In April 2022, Josey was selected as one of two Undergraduate Research Mentors of the Year, which is a campus-wide award.