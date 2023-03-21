Too stunned to speak, Beth Whitaker tearfully mustered up the words “Do I have to talk?” after she was surprised with the prestigious Kemper award Tuesday.

Whitaker is among five MU educators awarded each year a William T. Kemper Fellowship for Teaching Excellence.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State Government reporter, spring 2022, Studying reporting & writing journalism, Reach me at ppalazzolo@umsystem.edu

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you