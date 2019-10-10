An Ellis Library employee discovered buckling in the floor of room 114 Wednesday. Part of the room is now closed.
The tile and carpet over the spot will be replaced over Thanksgiving break.
According to Shannon Cary, communications officer at Ellis Library, the issue with the floor buckling is a tripping hazard and not a sign of any structural damage to the building.
The buckling in the floor is expected and acceptable in the eyes of building engineers, Cary said. They do not feel any concern about the building's structure.
One group study area will be closed until repairs are done, and there will be tables placed over the affected areas, Cary said.
