The impact of COVID-19 on Black fathers and mobile health services in Tanzania were highlighted in the final set of Focus on Africa research presentations hosted by The African Hub at MU.
The featured speakers at the Wednesday event were Adaobi Anakwe, Keli Cheng and Justin Krohn.
Anakwe, a postdoctoral fellow at the MU School of Health Professions, discussed how low-income Black fathers were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In her presentation, she explored the relationships, or lack thereof, between Black fathers, their children and the children’s mothers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her presentation also discussed the adverse effects on the mental well-being of the participants in a study she conducted throughout the health crisis.
The study occurred between February and July 2021 with a sample size of 36 fathers from the St. Louis area through family programs, but she was only able to interview 17 of the fathers. A majority of the fathers were “non-resident:” not living in the same home with the mother and the children.
Anakwe also noted in her presentation that despite negative stereotypes surrounding Black fathers being absent or deadbeats, her findings showed the fathers were trying their best to be involved in their children’s lives despite their circumstances.
“We keep talking about the challenges that we face with Black family outcomes,” she said, “especially poor maternal health and poor child health, but we never really investigate or we haven’t really done a good job of investigating the role of men and how men factor into that equation.”
In the other presentation, Cheng and Krohn discussed bomas in Masailand, Tanzania. Cheng is a PhD student studying computer science and Krohn is a research project analyst at the Center for Applied Research and Engagement Systems.
Bomas are rural places in African countries that are typically hard to get to since there aren’t many roads that lead to them. The “roads” that do lead to them are mostly dried up riverbeds or paths that are too narrow for cars to drive on.
Most of these routes also aren’t indicated on maps, making these places harder to reach.
Cheng and Krohn’s presentation explored the benefits of mobile health services and how that could benefit bomas. Bomas and other areas are at high risk for prevalent diseases, like malaria.
Part of their research involved locating exactly where the bomas were and looking at aerial images on Google Maps of actual roads in Masailand and trails that resemble roads but are not.
Cheng said that from a technical standpoint, they were only able to scan 2% of the Masailand area. “If in the future, we can scan more area(s) and get more locations of bomas … that will be better,” she said.
Krohn is still waiting for the results of his part of the study, but hopes to apply that research into building routes to health clinics for these parts of Tanzania. “I feel that it will be beneficial for people living in Masailand and also it’s a good opportunity to explore the application of deep learning, which is my main focus,” Cheng said.