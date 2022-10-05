Focus on Africa, an event co-sponsored by the MU African Interdisciplinary Studies Hub and others, hosted two presenters who discussed research focused on telehealth and plastic waste in Africa.
Focus on Africa is held annually and discusses issues in African countries through research presentations. The two presenters this year were Jessica Osaze and Osasu Osaze, who hosted the discussion in Memorial Student Union.
Jessica Osaze’s presentation focused on making telehealth more accessible in Nigeria. She is in the last year of her master’s program for Health Administration and Health Informatics, along with working on her Ph.D. in translational biosciences.
She also just finished an internship at Missouri Telehealth Network, a program that is part of the MU School of Medicine. She said she “believed in the work they were doing” and it inspired her to look more into telehealth opportunities.
In her presentation, Jessica Osaze talked about the benefits of having telehealth, the challenges facing Nigeria and how they would be able to transition to telehealth communication for patients.
There are over 200 million residents in Nigeria and 170 million of them are cellphone users. Out of that 170 million, only 10 to 20% are smartphone users, she said.
She added that the top 10 causes of death in Nigeria are preventable, but many residents lack access to basic infrastructure such as electricity and drinking water. On top of that, Jessica Osaze cited the World Health Organization, which shows that Nigeria is ranked 187 out of 190 countries for its health care system.
“You start to see bias in health care, where you see that more researchers focus on caring for or taking data from Caucasians and that's because Caucasians are readily available,” she said in an interview.
In terms of the U.S., she said African Americans are not as trusting and usually aren’t available or able to do research.
Osasu Osaze, who is also a Ph.D. student in mechanical engineering, focused on plastic pollution and how it affects different parts of Africa and the world in his presentation.
He said during the presentation that some countries do not have garbage cans like in the U.S., so residents will throw their plastic waste in their backyards or the streets. Those plastics eventually seep into the ground and cause drain blockages.
He also talked about how long it takes plastic to decompose and how it is affecting marine and human life. He explored reusing plastics to create filament for 3D printing.
One woman in Kenya, Nzambi Matee, was featured in the presentation for her use of plastic bricks to create pavement for homes.
Osasu Osaze said in an interview that a lot of innovations can come from looking at plastics and figuring out how to turn them into something that benefits the environment.
Both Jessica Osaze and Osasu Osaze hope their research will not only benefit African countries, but places around the world.
"To get help, someone has to learn, so it's important to know for you to be able to help," Jessica Osaze said.