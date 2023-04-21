In a wood-paneled auditorium at Stephens College, students were dressed for research presentations in suits, dresses and slacks — and cat ear headbands.
The Stephens College School of Health Science Research Day is a culmination of work done by science and psychology students as a part of classes or as independent studies. This year, the theme is cats and the event on Thursday included keynote speakers from the MU College of Veterinary Medicine.
Stephens College is known as a particularly pet-friendly campus, said Brandon Moore, associate professor of health sciences, and this interest contributed to the choice of theme. Student research spanned across many disciplines and topics, but multiple students studied cat-borne illnesses.
"We tied this whole theme together, and it got a lot of excitement," Moore said.
Other students conducted studies directly tied to the welfare of the campus. Magdelena Howe, a Stephens College student, created a survey to investigate the barriers that prevent students from accessing mental health care on campus.
"We particularly looked at those who are not doing well on the wellbeing scale, so to speak, and what reasons they might mention is for a reluctance or fear of seeking help," said Eric Marx, associate professor of psychology. "That's an important talk."
The keynote speakers lectured on several topics related to cats. Jason Herrick, director of reproductive sciences at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, spoke about the challenges of helping endangered cats reproduce.
Leslie Lyons, who researches comparative medicine at the MU College of Veterinary Medicine, spoke on the origins of domesticated cats and Gretchen Carlisle, also from MU, shared her work researching the benefits of cats for autistic children and their families.
Carlisle, who is also director of the Research Center for Human-Animal Interaction, said that her research has shown positive outcomes for families who adopted cats. The research suggests that autistic children benefit socially from interacting with animals, and pets can lower stress for parents. However, cats are relatively under-studied compared to dogs, and Carlisle hopes more people will take up the mantle to study cats.
"Science recognizes the ability of animals to help us," Carlisle said during her lecture.
Stephens College has recently announced a more integrated partnership with the MU College of Veterinary Medicine through a program called Women in STEM Research. In future years, the goal will be to use this annual research event as a venue for that collaborative research, which will focus on equine medicine, Moore said.
"So next year will be the day of the horse," Moore said, smiling.