In a wood-paneled auditorium at Stephens College, students were dressed for research presentations in suits, dresses and slacks — and cat ear headbands.

The Stephens College School of Health Science Research Day is a culmination of work done by science and psychology students as a part of classes or as independent studies. This year, the theme is cats and the event on Thursday included keynote speakers from the MU College of Veterinary Medicine.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Health and Higher Education Reporter, Spring 2023.

    Studying magazine journalism.

    Reach me at grace.e.kenyon@missouri.edu

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you