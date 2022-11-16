For over 150 years, thousands of American Indian children were forced to leave their communities and attend boarding schools across the nation. Yet, a comprehensive history of what actually occurred behind these school walls remains unknown.
In the “Stolen Children, Stolen Lands” lecture hosted by MU’s Michael A. Middleton Center for Race, Citizenship and Justice, panelists Iko’tsimiskimaki “Ekoo” Beck, Mark Palmer and Melissa Horner discussed what is known about the boarding schools and what’s being done today to address this part of Native history.
The Civilization Fund Act was passed in 1819 and permitted the government to fund the establishment of boarding schools to teach Native children to act in a “civilized” manner, according to presentation documents.
Beck, citizen of the Blackfeet Nation, member of the Red River Métis and community engagement coordinator at the the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS), said the practice was meant to strip the children of their culture and divert them from traditions and customs as a form of repression.
“It was actually for missionaries who came to the federal government and asked ‘Can we have a fund that we can (use to) specifically go out and civilize Indians?’,” Beck said, “and so the point of that, in the language, is to make Native people into Christian people.”
Efforts are underway to uncover what happened to these children while they attended the schools, but details are proving difficult to find and existing archives offer very little, explained the lecturers. NABS wants to change that and is compiling an archive to bring awareness to what went on inside.
The government funded a reported 408 boarding schools across the country from 1819 to 1969, including one right here in Missouri, according to the lecture and a PBS report.
At the request of Bishop Louis William Valentine DuBourg, founder of St. Louis University, St. Regis Seminary became the site of a boarding school, said the PBS report. Founded in 1824 and open for seven years, the institution took in 30 young boys during its operation.
Despite the limited details on the St. Regis case and other schools like it, the use of assimilation tactics is evident, said Beck. From setting a strict dress code to enforcing beatings, Beck said boarding schools served as a catalyst for many issues existing today such as climate change and other ecological implications, but especially the destruction of Native language in a centuries-old culture.
Horner, a member of the Métis and Anishinaabe indigenous communities and PhD candidate in the MU Department of Sociology, said in unraveling the stark reality many American Indian children endured, there is hope.
“Genocide tried to happen ... and there’s something really profound about it when you see all these Native people still existing, sitting up here with you, because it wasn’t supposed to happen that way,” Horner said.
The speakers discussed several ways the public can support American Indian communities, such as buying more goods from Native-owned businesses, supporting Native organizations and raising awareness for the damage these boarding schools and other assimilation tactics have inflicted on to Indigenous communities across the country.