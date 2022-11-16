For over 150 years, thousands of American Indian children were forced to leave their communities and attend boarding schools across the nation. Yet, a comprehensive history of what actually occurred behind these school walls remains unknown.

In the “Stolen Children, Stolen Lands” lecture hosted by MU’s Michael A. Middleton Center for Race, Citizenship and Justice, panelists Iko’tsimiskimaki “Ekoo” Beck, Mark Palmer and Melissa Horner discussed what is known about the boarding schools and what’s being done today to address this part of Native history.

