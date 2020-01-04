A former associate dean of the University of Missouri School of Medicine filed a new charge in a discrimination lawsuit against the school, alleging that the Sunshine Law was violated when school leaders secretly discussed her performance with local activists, the Columbia Tribune reported Friday.
Rachel Brown, a 63-year-old white woman, filed a lawsuit in 2017 claiming that she was fired from her position because of her age and race. She also charged that the school retaliated against her because she challenged the school's approach to improve its minority enrollment.
In December 2019, Brown amended her original complaint to add that she believes the school also violated Missouri open records law by discussing her performance with local activist group, Race Matters, Friends, to plan her firing.
The School of Medicine has faced criticism for lack of diversity in its program in the past, as it faced a threat of losing its accreditation in 2016, according to previous Missourian reporting. Another discrimination suit against the school was filed in June by a former administrator who alleged sex discrimination and retaliation in the workplace.
In response, leaders of the school formed a committee to address the issue. It included Brown and Laine Young-Walker, an assistant professor of clinical psychiatry, who later replaced Brown.
During the meetings, Brown challenged Senior Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion Warren Lockette's approach to increase diversity, calling for his strategies to be legally reviewed as she believed they might threaten the civil rights of white students. She was then left out of meetings after her supervisors met with Race Matters, Friends, the suit claims.
Race Matters, Friends president Traci Wilson-Kleekamp told the Tribune that the group met with school officials to discuss the lack of diversity in the program and ways to remedy it, and that Brown was not mentioned.
In October 2016, Brown was asked to resign by the school's former dean Patrice Delafontaine, who resigned from the post in March 2018. When she refused, she was fired and replaced, Brown wrote in her complaint.
Brown also alleged that Young-Walker didn't qualify for the position due to her lack of experience and knowledge but was chosen because she "would be more open to place less of an emphasis on MCAT scores," the Tribune reported.
A hearing for the lawsuit is scheduled at 9 a.m. on Jan. 13.
