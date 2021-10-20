Former astronaut and MU professor Linda Godwin spoke to an eager crowd Tuesday night in Naka Hall about her extensive career in NASA and her experiences in space.
Invited by the Mizzou Space Program, Godwin's speech was long-awaited. Originally, Godwin was scheduled to give a speech in March 2020, but because of the COVID-19 lockdown, it was put on hold.
Godwin's speech covered her career in NASA, what it is like to be an astronaut and the marvels of space exploration.
"Honestly, she is so inspiring," freshman Erin Hyde said. "Her career and what she has done is so incredible."
"The best part was getting a perspective that wasn't dramatized for the purpose of the big screen," MU student Lauren Hyde said.
Godwin highlighted the four space flights she took during her career. Her first flight launched in April 1991 and her last launched in December 2001. Accompanying her stories, she had a powerpoint slideshow with pictures of her and the space crew on their flight.
An audience-favorite picture was the selfie Godwin took of herself while in space.
"What is really good about this career is that I work with people who really enjoy doing what they are doing," Godwin said.
In her last flight, there was a plethora of people involved from all over the globe. The shuttle flight visited the International Space Station, which is a joint project of 16 countries and six space agencies according to Godwin's presentation. NASA, Russia, Japan, Canada, Brazil and Europe make up the ISS.
Godwin said this is one of the positive aspects of the space station. "All these space agencies are collaborating on it, and somehow we make it work," she said. "The people get along."
Junior Luis Gutierrez enjoyed this aspect and said, "People even with different nationalities all work together for the common good."
Godwin explained how days and nights look a little different while in space. The shuttle does a day and night cycle every 90 minutes while orbiting around the earth.
Interacting with her crew members and having human moments were important during her flights. "Even in space, having a social meal together is important just like it is here," she said.
Her best memories of being in space were witnessing how the Earth looked from orbit and seeing that in only 90 minutes. She emphasized how beautiful our planet truly is and how we must take care of it because there is no other like it.
"Nothing is impossible if I want to go into space exploration. There are opportunities for me in that industry," Hyde said.
Godwin also spoke about what it was like to sleep in space, conduct science in a new environment and recover after space.
Godwin has received awards such as the prestigious NASA Distinguished Service Medal. To receive this award, "The individual's achievement or contribution must demonstrate a level of excellence that has made a profound or indelible impact on a NASA mission success, and therefore, the contribution is so extraordinary that other forms of recognition by NASA would be inadequate," according to NASA's website.
"I'm really hoping that one of the big things that people can see is that the aerospace industry is huge, and it doesn't really matter where you start off or where you come from, you can be a part of it," said Chris Hammon, president of the Mizzou Space Program.
The Mizzou Space Program is a student-led organization that combines two space organizations formerly at MU, the Students for the Exploration and Development of Space and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.
MSP is mainly competition-based, which includes launching rockets, space balloon projects and STEM-focused research. MSP competes in three competitions: Spaceport America Cup, Argonia Cup and Global Space Balloon Challenge.
Hammon said some members of MSP work for NASA.
"We are all connected," Godwin said. "It is a beautiful planet, and while I totally support exploration and wanting to see other places, there is no place better than this."