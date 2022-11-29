The demolition of Manor House, a previous MU housing complex for graduate students, began Monday.
MU Spokesperson Christian Basi said the land will be used as a green space until the university decides what to do with it.
The demolition faced criticism in the past from graduate students, according to previous Missourian reporting. Graduate students took issue with the lack of input from residents of Manor House and the absence of a replacement building.
Basi said previously that the building could not be renovated because it was too old to have the technology equipped to handle those renovations.
The demolition project should be completed by the end of December, according to the contracting company that is in charge of the demolition, Sircal Contracting Inc.
