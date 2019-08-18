Michael Williams, a Kansas City-based attorney and MU graduate, has been appointed to the UM System Board of Curators.
Gov. Mike Parson announced the appointment Friday in a news release.
Williams is a founding partner of William Dirks Dameron, LLC, a legal firm in Kansas City. He specializes in labor and employment law, and also litigates discrimination and retaliation claims for plaintiffs, according to the firm's website. In 2004, he also became the first African-American to sit on the Kansas Bar Association's Board of Governors.
Williams also has several prior ties to MU. He has worked as an adjunct professor in the MU School of Law, and in 2016, he was chosen by the Missouri Senate to serve on the UM System Review Commission. He graduated from MU with a BA in Political Science in 1995 and again with a JD in 1998.