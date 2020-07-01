David Russell, former Missouri commissioner of higher education and University of Missouri System chief of staff, will lead the governing Board of Trustees for Columbia College. His four-year appointment began Wednesday, according to a news release from the college.
Russell, who joined the board in 2016, succeeds Walter E. Bixby III as chair. Three other board members will serve on the executive committee: the Rev. Dr. Brad Stagg of Columbia, vice chair; Carol Winkler of Columbia, treasurer; and Genie Rogers of Columbia, secretary.
Russell was appointed commissioner of higher education and CEO for the Missouri Department of Higher Education in 2010. He is credited as the architect of a blueprint for state higher education, called "Preparing Missourians to Succeed."
Russell also spent nearly 20 years working for the UM System in several senior administrative positions.
In the news release, Russell said, "Columbia College is well-positioned to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic, economic uncertainty and academic programs that must be delivered in multiple formats."