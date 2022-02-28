Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams came to MU on Monday evening to speak about why health inequities are a social justice issue.
The event was the last in a series hosted by MU’s Department of Black Studies for Black History Month. The theme this year was Black health and wellness.
Adams said it’s important to educate people about public health and the importance it has for a functioning society. He also said we need to share unbiased data, as well as nurture and grow independent groups and academic institutions.
People also need to acknowledge the distrust some groups have when it comes to the medical community and address it by bringing in independent experts to distribute information, Adams said.
”We also need to just, quite frankly, become better health communicators,” he said. “If you actually have the information, but you can’t get people to change their behavior or communicate to people in a way that resonates, then that information is meaningless.”
He went on to say that health care isn’t the only problem when it comes to health inequity, adding that the U.S. is spending 90% of its time on 10% of the problem.
Adams said that a large chunk of the issue is actually helping people access things like healthy foods, exercise, livable wages, safe housing and maternity leave.
Moderator David Mitchell spoke with Adams at the event.
”I think hearing from someone who’s had that experience is incredibly important. I think it’s a privilege certainly of opportunity for him to come and talk to students here all day,” Mitchell said
In his previous position as surgeon general, Adams faced a lot of media scrutiny at the beginning of the pandemic when he publicly admitted to saying he was wrong for initially advising against masks for the public. This was to make sure frontline medical workers had enough, but he later admitted his mistake as new research became available.
Mitchell said hearing Adams speak openly about his mistake was very important.
”You’ve got someone who’s adhering to the scientific process and engaging that scientific method, and that’s a slow process. I think you’re wrong more times than you’re right,” Mitchell said.
”But the public isn’t going to wait for that. I think in a 24-hour news cycle, if you are wrong, that’s on blast. If you are right, that’s sort of a whisper; it’s a whisper in the wind.”
Adams said making health inequity a social justice issue makes the problem more of a societal issue rather than a personal one and “broadens the number of people we can bring to the table.”
”We have to understand that people want to make healthy choices, but they don’t always have the opportunity because they haven’t been given the information or the resources, or they’re operating from a vision of well-founded distrust,” Adams said.
To help combat the issue, he recommended putting aside political prejudice and affiliations and just hearing people out with different perspectives.
”Try to see the world through someone else’s eyes, because if you do that, it will make you a lot more effective advocate for health and health equity moving forward,” he said.