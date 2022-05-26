Columbia College celebrated the life and commitment of the late Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee at its 14th annual Military Recognition Day on Thursday. The event honors students and alumni with connections to the military.
McGee, an alumnus of the college and a former Tuskegee Airman, died in January at age 102.
Retired Air Force Col. Mike Randerson, a member of the college's Board of Trustees and a founder of Military Recognition Day, called McGee a "national treasure" for his patriotism, his steadiness in the face of racism and his friendship.
McGee's decorated Air Force career included service in three wars, 6,000 flying hours, 409 combat missions and many awards. He was also the first Black officer to command a domestic Air Force base, Randerson said.
"He helped change our nation and Columbia College for the better," Randerson said, paraphrasing a speech former President George W. Bush gave to McGee and his fellow Tuskegee Airmen. "His story is the story of the human spirit, and it ends like all great stories do: with wisdom, lessons and hope for tomorrow."
The ceremony took place at New Hall Event Center at the college. About 100 people attended in person, and 40 joined over Zoom. After a brief welcome by retired Lt. Col. Rob Boone, vice president of Columbia College's military base campuses, staff member Luke Offield performed the national anthem on electric guitar.
Retired Army 1st Sgt. Keith Glindemann, senior director of military recruiting and veteran services at the college, announced 22 scholarship recipients. Many did not physically attend because they are stationed at bases in other parts of the country. One scholarship, granted to four students, was in McGee's memory.
Veterans United Foundation donated $50,000 to fund a new award, the Johanny Rosario Pichardo Endowed Scholarship. Sgt. Pichardo was a Marine and Columbia College student killed last August by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan, and the college posthumously awarded her a degree in April.
Kerri Lotven and Brooke Frisby, who work for the foundation, said the donation came from a matching program through which employees may donate 1% of their salary. Frisby said the donation was a great way to honor Pichardo's service and sacrifice.
"I'm an alumni myself of Columbia College, so it's really meaningful that we get to give back in this way and help students on their education journey," Frisby said.
Forty-seven percent of Columbia College students are "military-connected," Glindemann said. That includes those who are serving, veterans and their family members. He said Military Recognition Day is just one way Columbia College has honored its military connections — ties that have bounded them ever since the college began teaching classes on bases in 1973.
"They've been embedded into our student body," Glindemann said. "They're part of us, right? And who doesn't want to celebrate those who are amongst us for all their achievements?"