Former UM system President Gary Forsee is giving $2 million to the NextGen Data Science and Analytics Innovation Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
UMKC will receive $1.2 million and MU will receive $800,000. Forsee and his wife, Sherry Forsee, announced the gift Thursday.
The institute is expected to accelerate medical breakthroughs for patients throughout Missouri and increase collaboration among UM scientists and industry partners, according to UMKC.
“Through the development of NextGen Precision Health initiative and the UMKC NextGen Data Science and Analytics Innovation Center, we are helping to lay the groundwork for revolutionary changes in health care,” Forsee said. “The ability to analyze vast amounts of data and apply that knowledge to some of today’s most critical health problems will have untold short-term and long-term impacts.”
A portion of the money will be used to build computing infrastructure and collaborations between life science and health care experts and the engineering faculty at MU.
Along with the UMKC institute, the Precision Health building at MU aims to develop medical breakthroughs to treat diseases based on individual variability genes.
“As president of the UM System, Gary helped refine the vision of our NextGen initiative,” said Mun Choi, president of the UM System and MU chancellor. “Now, with his continued work on our advisory board and his support in both Kansas City and Columbia, we are turning that dream into a reality.”
The $220.8 million NextGen Institute is expected to open in October 2021.