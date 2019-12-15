It’s Friday night, and MU’s new vice provost for student affairs is catching a game at MizzouRec. The game is a part of MU’s third intercollegiate wheelchair basketball tournament of the season.
Here to support student-athletes with disabilities, Stackman has had a long career as an advocate for inclusion in sports. As an undergraduate, he studied therapeutic recreation at the University of Kentucky, and his academic adviser was Stan Labanowich, the second commissioner of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.
Then he came to MU for a master’s degree he completed in 1982. Stackman worked as a building supervisor at the MU rec complex. At the time, he said, the building had facilities for only basketball, track and racquetball, and his chief duty was checking IDs at the door.
Now, MizzouRec is a department within his division.
As vice provost for student affairs, a position he took over July 15, Stackman holds a wide portfolio. Residential Life and Off-Campus Student Services meet students where they live. The counseling, wellness and disability centers help remove barriers to education. MizzouRec, Fraternity & Sorority Life and Student Engagement all promote activities outside of classes. Stackman told a Faculty Council meeting in October that his goals for his first year at MU include promoting diversity and inclusion, improving mental health and wellness resources on campus, and building a robust but safe Greek program.
In an interview with the Missourian, Stackman reflected on a career that has taken him to a dozen campuses as a student or administrator. Every school has different needs and a different personality, he said. He started his career at Glenville State College in rural West Virginia, where he said there was “one stoplight for the whole county.” The students there were mostly low-income, first-generation college students.
That’s a long way from the University of Notre Dame, which Stackman left for MU. There, he served as associate vice president for student services starting in 2012, and he said he primarily dealt with students who were struggling or in crisis.
Student well-being is still one of his priorities. His schedule is filled with meetings with students to help him understand the needs and barriers on campus, he said. He intends to keep this level of engagement with students throughout his time at MU. For him, it’s about making sure students know that they can come to the administration with their concerns.
The day before attending the wheelchair basketball tournament, Stackman met with a group of students to talk about what is and isn’t working in the way MU handles student mental health. The meeting reinforced what he knew about the challenges facing MU’s students, and he said he understands mental health as an issue that needs a national conversation about “changing the stigma and changing the culture.” MU needs a variety of services and support systems for students that are struggling, he said.
“It’s not just having staff and programs but working towards a goal where it’s OK to not be OK,” he said.
Stackman’s plans for changing the culture around mental health include educating students about what to do if they notice a peer struggling as well as introducing a mental health seminar for first-year students. He acknowledges that staffing mental health programs is important but said he wants to have the right staffing model across all the mental health-related organizations he oversees. That includes the counseling center, the health center and the wellness center.
A 2019 survey of universities by The Associated Press found that most students seek counseling services because of stress, anxiety and depression and that some schools have seen an increase in students struggling with thoughts of suicide. While responses to the survey showed that 35% more students received mental health treatment through their schools this year than in 2014, the average number of licensed counselors on campuses rose from 16 to 19.
The MU counseling center saw 1,500 students during the 2013-14 school year, and that number grew to 2,000 by 2018, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi. In that time, Basi said that the number of full-time staff members grew from 14 in 2013 to 15 in 2018.
Cost is a barrier that keeps many people from seeking mental health services, and Stackman wants to improve the university’s support for students who don’t have insurance but do have needs beyond what the university can provide for. That means making sure MU has a good outside referral system.
“We’re not a long-term mental health facility,” he said. “No college or university is.”
Stackman foresees changing the culture by involving students in outreach and support, and he’s seeking similar leadership from students when it comes to making campus safer.
The Association of American Universities released a survey of students in October that found that the rate of sexual assaults reported by MU students hasn’t changed since the previous survey in 2015. The results show that 22% of the students who responded to the survey thought that sexual assault and misconduct is a problem at MU, a slight decrease from the results of the 2015 survey. Andy Hayes, assistant vice chancellor for civil rights, Title IX & ADA, said in October that the university wants to make the campus tangibly safer for students.
Hayes said her office plans to reach out to vulnerable populations of students through groups such the LGBTQ Resource Center so that the university can better understand how to support all students. Undergraduate women, queer students and students with disabilities experienced higher rates of assault than the overall population at MU, the survey showed, and those numbers reflect national trends.
Understanding the distinct struggles faced by marginalized students is just one of challenges Stackman and his colleagues in the university administration have to overcome to make campus safer. Two MU fraternity chapters were disciplined in November after serious incidents, one by the fraternity’s executive committee and one by the university.
Asked the best way to minimize risk and prevent dangerous situations in the Greek system, Stackman said, “I wish I knew the answer.”
Experts who talked to Inside Higher Ed in 2017 said that punishments like suspending chapters and banning alcohol in response to high-profile hazing incidents or deaths or assaults doesn’t usually change campus culture. Often illegal behavior continues in secret.
Some experts, like Nick Altwies, the founder of the Society Advocating Fraternal Excellence, recommended that both schools and national heads of fraternities and sororities provide more oversight and mentoring. Chapters that have supervision from a coach-like figure who connects with students aren’t involved in high-profile incidents like the alcohol-related deaths of pledges at Florida State University and Texas State University in 2017, according to Altwies.
Fraternity leadership at MU wants positive change, Stackman said, and change is ultimately up to students. He has been an administrator overseeing student activities like Greek life since the 1980s, and he said he’s observed that the behavior that gets chapters suspended is typically perpetrated by a few students and not widespread within the organizations.
“All we can do is understand the risk, and we’re doing everything we can to minimize each risk, whether from alcohol or hazing or how they’re planning events,” he said. “We want them to be safe.”
Stackman said he believes in the students at MU, and he’s heard similar sentiment from his staff. He’s done listening sessions with Student Affairs staff members in addition to meeting with students, and he said that staff members always say the thing they like most about MU is the students.
“My relationships have been so easy to build here,” he said. “I’m talking about students. I’m talking about staff and faculty. They want to collaborate, and they want to help people. I think people want to work together and partner. That happens at some schools but not to the extent that I think it happens here.”
MU has changed a lot in 40 years, but Stackman said that the personality is the same. He’s impressed by how much the university cares about its students.
“Every university will say, ‘We’re a community’ or ‘We’re family, blah blah blah; we care about this,’ but how it feels and how they act on it is a different thing,” he said. “I would say that the MU family is a real thing. That community is real.”