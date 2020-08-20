MU fraternities have moved their recruitment activities online this week in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to switching to fully virtual recruitment, the Interfraternity Council Executive Board also banned gatherings in houses for the duration of the semester beginning midnight Sunday. Monday marks the first day of fall classes at MU.
The restriction goes beyond MU’s strict regulation on gatherings of more than 20 people. Fraternity members are restricted to one guest in the house, and guests are not allowed in common areas.
“Failure for chapters to follow these new guidelines will result in a referral to the Interfraternity Council Judicial Board,” a letter from the council to its member fraternities said. Chapters who violate the new rules will be met with “strict consequences.”
The Interfraternity Council moved recruitment online Tuesday and released the statement regarding the new gathering guidelines Friday.
Christian Basi, spokesperson for the university, called the council’s move a proactive choice.
“They were aware we were going to be implementing restrictions on events on campus,” he said in an email. “As a result, they made a decision to restrict gatherings on their properties even further.”
Reid Bayliss, vice president of public relations for the Interfraternity Council, would not confirm any COVID-19 cases in fraternity houses.
“We’ve heard a couple allegations,” he said.
Scott Clardy, assistant director of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, declined to confirm any cases in MU fraternity houses. The department does not confirm the locations or buildings where positive cases are found unless a public announcement is necessary for contact tracing.
Basi also would not confirm whether there have been COVID-19 cases in Greek houses.
The Interfraternity Council’s move came the day before Boone County tied a record for the number of new coronavirus cases detected. The city reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday that there were 59 new cases since Tuesday, matching the record set Aug. 1 and bringing the total number in Boone County to 1,700.
Of those cases, 416, or about 24.5%, have been in the 20-24 age group.
Molly Freudenberg, vice president of public relations for the Panhellenic Association, which oversees sororities, said individual chapters make their own rules. Most are not allowing anyone beyond residents into the houses, she said.
Wednesday night on the street in Greek Town, residents of the sororities and fraternities were unwilling to comment on the state of COVID-19 in their community. Golden sunset reflected off glittering cars, parked bumper-to-bumper.
University officials hope restrictions the council plans to enforce will help minimize the spread of the virus.
“We know that was a hard decision for them,” Basi said, “but are very proud of the leadership they have demonstrated on this issue.”