Chad Troutwine, movie producer of "Freakonomics" and University of Missouri alum, will speak at two free events this week at MU.
Troutwine is the latest speaker in the "Learn From the Best" series hosted by Griggs Innovators Nexus, which previously featured business leaders including Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph and Build-A-Bear founder Maxine Clark.
Troutwine will give a speech titled "Seizing the Big Entrepreneurial Opportunities" at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bush Auditorium in Cornell Hall. According to a news release from the university, Troutwine plans to discuss topics like turning existing businesses into larger franchises, sharing information among entrepreneurs across different industries and "overcoming a common Midwestern affliction: Fear of big things."
His second session, titled "Unleashing the Power of Storytelling Across Different Media," will occur at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the MU Student Center's Leadership Auditorium. At this event, Troutwine will examine past work, highlight his upcoming projects and discuss how to balance "artistic integrity and commercial realities."
Aside from his work on the "Freakonomics" documentary film, Troutwine also serves as the co-founder of Delphi Interactive, which holds the video games rights to James Bond 007, as well as rights to television and film studio, Dragonfire.
Greg Bier, Executive Director of Entrepreneurship Programs for Griggs Innovators Nexus, told the Missourian that Troutwine was selected as a featured speaker because his work as a serial entrepreneur allows him to speak to a lot of different fields of study.
"He is uniquely positioned in a lot of different industries," Bier said. "So he can inspire a lot of different students."