Free COVID-19 arrival testing ended Thursday for undergraduate MU students.
The arrival testing began Jan. 11 and required all on-campus students to get tested before beginning the spring 2021 semester. Although testing was not required for off-campus students, they were encouraged to get tested as well.
According to Christian Basi, director of MU News Bureau, 2,002 students were tested through the program. Of those students tested, 1.7%, or 35 students, were positive for the coronavirus. Students who tested positive were taken to isolation.
“We are going to review what we learned to see if that’s something we want to continue,” Basi said of the arrival testing.
He said if students were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, they can be tested through the university with a doctor's note.
According to the university's COVID-19 dashboard, there were 71 active student cases as of Friday afternoon. There have been 2,983 since Aug. 19.