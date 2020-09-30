The Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy is holding a virtual panel Friday to discuss policing and criminal justice reform.
Speakers include Manhattan Institute's Rafael Mangual and MU School of Law Professor S. David Mitchell.
The panel will be moderated by Kinder Institute Assistant Professor of Constitutional Democracy and Assistant Professor of Political Science and Public Affairs Jennifer L. Selin, The Department of Political Science and the Truman School of Public Affairs.
The Kinder Institute website gave the following information about the speakers:
- Mangual is a fellow and deputy director of legal policy at the Manhattan Institute, as well as a contributing editor of City Journal. He has authored and coauthored MI reports and op-eds discussing urban crime, jail violence, and criminal and civil justice reform.
- Manugal's work has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, New York Post, The Washington Post, The Philadelphia Inquirer and City Journal.
- In 2020, Mangual was appointed to serve a four-year term as a member of the New York State Advisory Committee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.
- Mitchell is an interdisciplinary scholar who looks at the criminal justice system through a sociological lens. His topics of interest are collateral consequences of sentencing, ex offender re-entry and felon disenfranchisement.
- Mitchell currently serves as the MU Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Ruth L. Hulston Professor of Law. He is an affiliate member of the MU Black Studies program and a Policy Research Scholar for the MU Institute of Public Policy.
- Mitchell was recently Chair of the UM System on Diversity Equity and Inclusion Task Force.
The panel will occur Friday at 3:30 p.m. Anyone interested in attending may contact Allison Smythe at SmytheA@missouri.edu for a Zoom link.