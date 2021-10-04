Homecoming week kicked off Monday with the annual talent competition, to be continued at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in Jesse Auditorium.
Sororities and fraternities pair up to write, direct and perform a skit around a theme. This year’s theme is video games, which carries over as the theme for the Friday night Homecoming campus decorations and the Saturday morning parade.
In addition to the skits, the talent show features soloists, musical medleys and stand-up comedians.
Tickets are $10 each and can only be purchased the night of the show.
Homecoming events take place all week until the game against the University of North Texas ends Saturday.