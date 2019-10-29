Global political tensions and fears of violence have taken a significant toll on international enrollment at the University of Missouri. Over the past five years, MU’s enrollment of foreign students has dropped 35%, from 2,505 to 1,632.
The issue is not confined to MU, with colleges and universities across the country facing a difficult recruiting atmosphere. The United States has been a prime higher education destination for international students, but many are weighing other options because of simmering tense relationships between the United States and their home countries.
“Particularly outside the coasts, we are seeing this decline and a decrease in the number of international students,” said Dawn Whitehead, vice president with the Association of American Colleges and Universities. “The number of newly enrolled international students, across the board, has gone down as well. This is not something that is unique to the University of Missouri.”
Graduate student enrollment at MU has seen a dramatic decline as well. There were 1,174 graduate students in 2010. By 2015, there were more than 1,400. Since then, it has declined to 1,082.
At MU, international graduate enrollment had been rising since at least 2010, when it was about 523 students. It peaked in 2015, when there were almost 1,100 international graduate students on the university’s campus. Since then, however, the numbers have been on a steady decline. As of fall, there are 550 international graduate students enrolled.
The economics department has borne the brunt of the decline. There were 116 foreign students enrolled in that degree program in 2015. There are 29 international students who have declared an interest in that degree as of this semester.
A national slowdown
International enrollment actually continues to grow in the U.S. but at a decreasing rate. In the most recent published estimate, for the 2017-18 academic year, that increase was only 1.5% — the smallest in more than a decade, according to the Institute of International Education.
Ke Yi Khaw, who traveled from Malaysia to study textile apparel management and journalism at MU, wasn’t surprised by the numbers showing declining enrollment on campus. “I feel like with the political environment, having that context, I guess it is really not that surprising.”
Not all institutions experience declines equally, Whitehead said. Colleges and universities along the coasts are buffered somewhat, as well as schools with powerful brands, such as Stanford and Harvard.
Those facing the most serious reductions are public institutions and regional colleges and universities in the Midwest.
Reasons for the drop
There are several reasons for the declining enrollment figures. President Donald Trump’s America First strategy has included policies that rattled international visitors, including students, such as his January 2017 executive order calling for a ban on travel from certain Muslim-majority countries.
“When we had the Muslim ban that came through, that did certainly concern some of our Muslim students, particularly some of those who were from countries that had been originally listed as no longer being eligible for visas,” said Ryan Griffin, the director of the Office of International Admissions at MU. He also said visas have been denied for an increasing number of international students.
Perhaps more significant is an increased concern among foreign students about whether they belong in the country.
“Some international students were hesitant to apply at U.S. institutions,” Whitehead said. “There was an increased concern about whether or not international students were welcomed.”
Griffin attributed the decline partially to gun violence.
“There was an incident in Wichita, Kansas, where two gentlemen originally from India were shot in a bar by someone who mistook them for being Iranian,” he said. “That was huge news in India. It was something that was a little bit of a blip on the radar here for us, but the fact that these were Indian nationals, that they had been mistaken for someone else, and that it was very explicitly a hate crime against someone from another country, this stirred many ripples in India.”
Some MU international students echo that concern.
“At first, I thought people were friendly to me, but when I was in my sophomore year, I got this study project in class and one of my group team members, the person was not very nice to me because I am an international student,” said Jiarui Han, a student from China majoring in accounting.
The U.S. also faces more stiff competition from other countries in attracting international students.
“Other systems are beginning to catch up and capture a little bit more of the market share as they focus national efforts on the recruitment of international students,” said Melanie Gottlieb, the deputy director of American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers.
Some international students hope to get jobs and stay in the U.S. upon graduation. Griffin mentioned a program in Canada that allows international students the chance to gain permanent residency, and eventually citizenship, after graduating.
That is a marked departure from the philosophy in the U.S.
“The politics doesn’t really seem nice to us,” Han said. “The four largest accounting firms, very often they do not accept international students anymore, which means we cannot get a job from there.”
Impact on revenue
Although they represent a small proportion of the student body, international students play a significant role in supporting universities because of the revenue they bring in.
Colleges are expecting a decreasing pool of domestic students as high school graduating classes grow smaller.
“We are in a spot of a shift of demographics,” Gottlieb said, “and for the next decade, we will continue to see a decline in enrollments simply based on our country’s demographic shifts.”
The fees and tuition for international students differ from one college to another. At MU, the tuition rate for out-of-state students is more than double that for state residents.
Because many graduate students receive tuition waivers, there is less of a concern in that regard. The loss of tuition from international undergraduate students will have a much greater impact.
There was a 50% decrease in the number of international undergraduate students from 2015 to this fall. The trend encompasses students from throughout the world. Students from South Korea decreased by 57%, from Brazil by 67%, from Malaysia by 74% and from Saudi Arabia by 37%.
The most consequential reduction is from the country whose citizens constitute the bulk of MU’s international enrollment: China. This year, 323 Chinese students are attending MU, 58% of the university’s international enrollment total. But five years ago, 738 Chinese students were on campus. That amounts to a 56% decline.
“An international student does pay a tuition differential,” Gottlieb said. “They would pay a higher tuition rate than an in-state student, so any international student who comes to campus, their tuition dollars are supporting the entirety of the operation. There is certainly a portion of institutional tuition revenue, and you have to recognize that fact.”
An unquantified loss
For all that international students and universities lose because of these declines, another consequence of the reduction is less overt but possibly more significant.
“As someone coming from a small town, also from the Midwest, I think going to a big state school and seeing a lot of international students, that was the first time I encountered people from a different culture, and I think that is important,” said Victoria Yuen, a policy analyst for postsecondary education at the Center for American Progress Action Fund.
Other students would miss an opportunity as well.
Said Yuen, “It is really important to get that cultural diversity and the ability to meet people from other countries, see different perspectives and different ways of living.”
Supervising editor is Mike Jenner.