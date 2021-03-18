Governor appoints two curators
Gov. Mike Parson appointed two MU alumni to the UM Board of Curators, his office announced Thursday. Appointees Todd Graves of Edgerton and Keith Holloway of Cape Girardeau will need to be confirmed by the Missouri Senate prior to assuming their roles on the board. The confirmation will take place when senators return from their legislative spring break March 22.
Graves, who will succeed Curator Phillip Snowden, received his bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from MU and a master’s degree in public administration and Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia, according to a news release. Graves has served as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri and is the founding president of the Kansas City Missouri Police Foundation. If confirmed, he would serve until Jan. 1, 2027.
Holloway, who will succeed Curator David Steelman, has a Bachelor of Science in business administration and finance from MU. He is the founder and owner of Professional Packaging, Inc. according to the release. Holloway is also a member of the University of Missouri Cape Girardeau County Extension Council, Three Rivers Endowment Trust Board and ERASE Foundation Board. If confirmed, he would serve until Jan. 1, 2025.
– Madi Stephens