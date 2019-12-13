Commencement weekend marks the end of academic journeys for some, another step forward for others.
For commencement speakers, it is an opportunity to meld life experiences with their education and inspire those receiving their degrees.
The Missourian is highlighting some of those involved in the weekend's commencement activities.
Lu Ann Cahn: Online master's degree candidate from Philadelphia
An online MU student from Philadelphia, Cahn drove 15 hours Thursday to Columbia with her best friends for her Friday graduation ceremony.
The Journalism School suggested Cahn be featured by MU Online, and she worked with them to "take over" the department's Instagram page for the duration of her trip to pick up her journalism master's degree.
Cahn is an investigative reporter who completed her degree online while working full time in Philadelphia. She's made the trip with her best friends: Andrea Lawful-Sanders, Loraine Ballard Morrill and Kelly Green. They've been friends for 10 years and convinced Cahn to make a road trip to Columbia for the ceremony instead of flying.
"We're four professional women who have a hard time getting together for dinner in Philadelphia," Cahn said. "It's just a treat for us to be together for this much time."
Cahn was an investigative reporter with NBC10 in Philadelphia for several years and now is the director for career services for Temple University. She also wrote a book, "I Dare Me: How I Rebooted and Recharged My Life by Doing Something New Every Day." She started taking classes online in 2010 after her daughter inspired her to do something new every day.
"I'm grateful for Mizzou for having this program and allowing someone working like me to get their master's degree," Cahn said.
Robert Bratcher: Navy veteran moves into conservation field
First he joined the Navy. Then, he was stationed as a naval aircrewman and aviation rescue swimmer. He was deployed twice to the Arabian Sea.
This weekend Robert Bratcher graduates from MU with a bachelor's degree in fisheries and wildlife, and his academic career is far from over.
Bratcher, from New Haven, didn't have a traditional path into college. While most students his age were entering their freshman year, Bratcher was training to become a rescue swimmer and heading to Navy boot camp.
"I went to a small high school, and I didn't really know what I wanted to do at all," Bratcher said. "Originally I was going to go to tech school to be a power lineman, and then we had an alumni come back and he was showing videos of his career in the Navy … I was like, 'yeah, that looks pretty cool,' so shortly after that I went to the recruiter."
After training, he was stationed in San Diego. He was deployed twice, once in 2012 for Operation Enduring Freedom and again in 2014 for Operation Inherent Resolve. He left service in 2015 and decided to pursue a bachelor's degree.
"I always had a passion for the outdoors, grew up hunting and fishing," Bratcher said. "I was like, 'Well, lets see what I can get in that field.' Mizzou had a good natural resources program, and the rest is history."
The transition from naval service to late-night study sessions wasn't easy, but Bratcher said MU's Veterans Center did a lot to help him adjust.
"It was definitely different, to be the old guy in the classroom," Bratcher said. "It was different learning how to be a student again. The veteran's center here was a huge asset — they had all the answers to the questions I had."
Bratcher is currently working with the Missouri Department of Conservation, and he said he'll continue to work with the department for a year or two until he enters his master's program.
"I really enjoyed working outside in streams, and I really want to keep pursuing that," Bratcher said. "I have a passion for small streams. They're extremely important ecologically, and the start of all aquatic life."
Pat Metheny: Jazz composer receives honorary degree
Prolific jazz guitarist and composer Pat Metheny, the recipient of an honorary degree from MU, was selected as the speaker at the ceremony for those graduating with honorary degrees.
A Lee's Summit native, Metheny has won more than 20 Grammy Awards in several categories including "Best Jazz Instrumental Solo," "Best Instrumental Composition" and "Best Jazz Performance." He is the only artist to win a Grammy in 10 different categories. He is a member of the Missouri Music Hall of Fame, the DownBeat Hall of Fame and the Royal Swedish Academy of Music.
Rachel Fehl: Columbia College commencement speaker
A former U.S. Army captain, Rachel Fehl, an MBA candidate, convinced administrators to let her speak at commencement.
Notably, she completed her degree entirely online and is arriving from North Carolina, where she lives with her husband.
Fehl said she enjoys public speaking and thought she would apply to the college to speak. She says they were kind enough to complete the process remotely, and her comments speak to the Columbia College mission statement.
"At the heart of the Columbia College mission statement, it’s about unlocking true potential, and the key method is at this pivotal moment of graduation it’s our continued commitment to being open to learn, it’s how we can keep turning that key to unlock our true potential."
After serving as a human resource advisor while in the Army, she has stayed with that line of work in private industry, supervising as many as 7,000 people for Caterpillar Inc. She now is a senior human resources manager for Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.
During her time in this line of work she has been asked to move frequently and says her commitment to learn in these chaotic situations is what allowed her to finish her degree.
Dick Richards: MU chemical engineering grad served as an astronaut
The College of Engineering chose Richard "Dick" Richards, former NASA astronaut and retired U.S. Navy captain, as the commencement speaker.
Richards earned his B.S. in chemical engineering from MU in 1969 and shortly after was commissioned into the U.S. Navy as an ensign.
He was named a Distinguished Graduate of U.S. Naval Test Pilot School and was the Naval Air Test Center Pilot of the Year in 1980. That same year, Richards was selected by NASA as an astronaut, according to an article written by Jordan Yount, chief storyteller at the College of Engineering.
During his time with NASA, Richards flew on four Space Shuttle missions (STS-28, STS-41, STS-50 and STS-64). On the last three missions, he served as Mission Commander.
J'Arden Cox: Wrestler is honored to give back to MU
J’den Cox was flattered to serve as the commencement speaker for the University of Missouri’s College of Arts and Science on Saturday.
Cox is a professional freestyle wrestler who won the bronze medal competing in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Jainero. A Columbia native, Cox stayed in town to attend the University of Missouri, where he won the NCAA Wrestling National Championships three out of his four years in attendance.
Cox graduated in 2017 and lives in Colorado Springs, location of USA Wrestling’s training facility. He has followed up his historic college career by winning the World Wrestling Championships each of the last two years.
He expressed that he was flattered to be asked to come back to his hometown and alma mater to give the speech and was driven by the opportunity to give back to MU.
"The thing I want to pass on the most is I think there’s a lot of people who let the outcome of things determine who they are or the person that they will be, rather than the heart that they choose to have be the deciding factor," he said.
Stephens College also had 55 students graduate Friday.
