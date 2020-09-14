First-generation and low-income students and students with disabilities will get a hand finishing their degrees at Columbia College under a recently renewed federal grant.
For the fourth time since 2001, the college has received a five-year grant from the TRIO Student Support Services Program to help under-served students, according to a news release from the college. The program, administered by the U.S. Department of Education, is meant to encourage the students to persevere to complete a four-year degree.
About 172 students at the college's day campus are expected to participate in the program for the 2020-21 school year, according to the release.
The program provides resources such as tutoring, peer mentoring, financial literacy programs, laptop lending, career services workshops, cultural awareness activities and preparation for graduate school, Dean of Student Affairs Dave Roberts said. Funding is also available.
“These resources build a community and help them through their college experience," Roberts said. "But that extra support they get, we’ve seen helps academically; 88% of our students in this program are meeting good academic standing.”
Qualifying students include first-generation college students, students who meet federal income guidelines and students with documented physical, learning and mental health disabilities, according to the release.