A growing number of community members have signed petitions calling for a return to virtual-only classes, mass testing of students at MU and the shutdown of bars and restaurants.
One petition, ”Transparency, Testing, and Online Instruction to Prevent a COVID-19 Outbreak at Mizzou”, has been signed by more than 300 community members since it was posted Sunday. It notes that Boone County’s active cases already exceeded the number that prompted the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to switch to online instruction.
It also calls into question the efficacy of MU’s social distancing measures, since students have already violated county health ordinances off-campus, specifically at the Brookside Midtown pool Saturday.
The petition, addressed to UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi, MU’s executive leadership, and Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, calls for:
- A pivot to all-online instruction at MU for the Fall 2020 semester and the start of the Spring 2021 semester, or until Boone County’s 14-day rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents in the area served by Columbia Public Schools falls below 10.
- Publishing aggregate data on the number of COVID-19 cases identified among MU students, faculty and staff since move-in began Aug. 15.
- A COVID-19 dashboard — like the one maintained by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — that would report daily aggregate data on positive cases identified among MU students, faculty and staff. The dashboard unveiled by MU on Monday doesn’t include faculty and staff infection numbers and will be updated just once a week for now, according to MU News Bureau.
- Investment in and implementation of twice or three times weekly surveillance testing of students who live in MU housing and of faculty and staff required to report to the MU campus for essential operations.
- Assurance that COVID-19 testing and any required screening appointments to qualify for such testing are available free to MU students, faculty and staff.
The petition is authored by the anonymous “COVID Safety 4 MU,” a group of MU graduate students. It was composed by three authors, and distributed through a broader network of MU graduate students, among them parents and instructors.
One author of the petition, who asked not to be named in fear of losing a graduate assistantship, said the deaths of several close friends’ parents and grandparents were a wake-up call about the painful consequences of inadequate policy in response to the virus.
“Under the university’s current policies, I’m currently unable to safely visit my mother, who is in her 60s and has an underlying condition,” the person said. “My on-campus obligations put me at too much risk of exposure, and I want to protect her health.”
The petitioners said they stand with the “#StillConcerned” movement, and that failure to address COVID-19 on campus is also a racial justice issue.
“Structural racism in health care systems, workplaces, and schools (like Mizzou) is resulting in Black people and other people of color, on average, being exposed to COVID-19 more frequently than white people and experiencing more severe symptoms when they’re sick, with fewer financial resources to cope....” the person explained.
That’s one of the reasons the petition authors say they’d like MU to develop a more robust dashboard. “It should include data disaggregated by race for each campus constituency (i.e., students, faculty, and staff) to track and address racial disproportionalities,” a petition author said.
The group also pointed out recent evidence that the coronavirus could be transmitted in aerosols that remain for hours in classrooms, hallways, and elevators.
Another petition, “Increase Regulations to Ensure Essential Services in Columbia, Missouri” calls for:
- Restricting all restaurants to outdoor seating and take-out services.
- Closing all indoor entertainment facilities, including indoor movie theaters, lounges, arcades, bowling alleys, night clubs, music halls and adult entertainment.
- Closing all indoor gyms and fitness centers.
It had more than 500 signatures Wednesday afternoon. One of its authors is longtime Columbia physician Elizabeth Allemann, and it uses language borrowed from a previous open letter and petition she wrote earlier this month. Her previous letter was signed by 168 concerned community members and 49 other health professionals, according to previous Missourian reporting.
“This is an attempt to broaden the appeal and use a more effective platform,” Alleman said of the new petition. “I got some feedback that people were reluctant to sign (the first petition) since it mentioned being for health professionals.”