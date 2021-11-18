ST. LOUIS — Employees at all four University of Missouri campuses will be allowed to keep guns in their vehicles while on campus after the UM System Board of Curators approved the measure Thursday.
The decision is the latest development in a six-year debate over allowing firearms on campus.
The origin of the case dates back to September 2015, when MU associate law professor Royce de R. Barondes filed a lawsuit against the curators and the UM president, arguing that the policy infringed upon his constitutional right to carry a concealed weapon.
In approving the measure, curators also agreed to keep close tabs on the issue. The group’s finance committee plans to study the issue for three weeks and potentially make further recommendations.
“This is a really important issue, and we need to make sure we handle this very carefully and properly,” said Maurice Graham of Clayton, one of several curators to express hesitancy regarding the amendment.
On Feb. 1, the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled that, while the UM System’s prohibition of firearms on campus is constitutional, the policy infringes upon a state law that allows firearm storage in the vehicles of state employees on state property.
The university system anticipates a court order soon will be issued on the matter allowing guns in vehicles on state campuses, and the vote Thursday ensures the system will remain in compliance with state law, according to a document handed out at the curators meeting by MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
The amendment approved by curators Thursday reads:
“Notwithstanding any other provision of these regulations, a state employee, including a University employee, may have a firearm in the employee’s vehicle provided the vehicle is locked and the firearm is not visible. This subsection shall only apply to the University as an employer when the employee’s vehicle is on property owned or leased by the University and the employee is conducting activities within the scope of his or her employment.”