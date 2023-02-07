City Garden school kids pet Harlan the dog (copy)

City Garden School kids pet Harlan the dog in March 2021 at Peace Park in Columbia. Harlan was often seen on campus with his owner, Cris Wood. Harlan died Tuesday.

 Gracie Smith/Missourian

Harlan, a Great Pyrenees, who was a staple on MU’s campus for years, died Tuesday.

Harlan had to be put down after suffering a stroke, according to a Facebook post by his owner, Cris Wood.

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

