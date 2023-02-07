Harlan, a Great Pyrenees, who was a staple on MU’s campus for years, died Tuesday.
Harlan had to be put down after suffering a stroke, according to a Facebook post by his owner, Cris Wood.
Harlan was often found sitting at Speaker’s Circle with a small crowd of students petting him.
Harlan was such a fixture around campus that he was part of the Mizzou Alumni Association’s Tigers Support Tigers campaign during the pandemic. He was featured on sidewalk clings and also a sign that popped up around campus.
The comments poured in on the Facebook post announcing his death from friends of his owner and MU students and alumni.
Harlan’s brother, Harry, died in 2016 from bone cancer, according to the dogs’ Facebook account.
