Elizabeth Pruitt is reunited with her cat Lulu

Elizabeth Pruitt is reunited with her cat, Lulu, on Tuesday at the Scott County Humane Society in Davenport, Iowa. Pruitt's cat was brought to the Humane Society after being in Pruitt's apartment when a Davenport apartment partially collapsed Sunday.

 Courtesy of Elizabeth Pruitt

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Elizabeth Pruitt went to Davenport to start a career. Now she's starting over.

A photography intern for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, Pruitt was looking forward to spending her summer in Iowa. She graduated from the University of Missouri on May 14 and picked out what she thought was a nice apartment in downtown Davenport.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you