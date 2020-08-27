Homecoming at MU is a 109-year-old tradition. But this year, students and alumni aren’t quite sure what the event will look like. There’s been no formal statement from the Mizzou Alumni Association on what homecoming will look like this year, and Todd McCubbin, executive director of the MU Alumni Association, could provide few details on how the festivities will proceed.
“I think being certain right now is something that is really hard to do,” said Todd McCubbin, executive director of the MU Alumni Association and associate vice chancellor for alumni relations.
The Southeastern Conference released the 2020 football schedule Aug. 17 after announcing its 10-game conference-only season. MU will host its homecoming game against Vanderbilt on Oct. 17.
On Wednesday night, the 2020 Homecoming Steering Committee sent an email to Traditions Level Groupings, which includes Greek Life organizations, to inform them of what to expect this year and give organizations the option to participate. It is important to note that not all of these decisions have been finalized at this time.
Some of the events canceled this year because of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restrictions include the annual blood drive (students are encouraged to donate to the Red Cross on their own), Day of Service and the homecoming parade, according to McCubbin
However, student organizations across campus have already started preparing for the highly anticipated day. Campus decorations, talent, service events and homecoming royalty are some of the events that will still be put on by the Homecoming Steering Committee this year.
Campus decorations is an event held in MU Greek Town the night before the homecoming game. Students and alumni walk around Greek Town looking at themed boards that organizations decorated. This year, The Alumni Association is leaning toward a drive-thru route, according to the email sent to Greek organizations. Attendees will be able to follow a route through Greek Town to encourage social distancing and limit crowding.
Talent, also known as “fling,” is one of the most anticipated events of homecoming week. Students in Greek organizations perform choreographed dances and skits at Jesse Hall. This year, the event will be completely virtual. Organizations will still be expected to choreograph dances; however, they must be socially distant and follow CDC guidelines.
A central part of homecoming is the service events that organizations participate in.
According to the Alumni Association, Tiger Food Fight is a day that organizations and Greek life spend collecting over 30,000 pounds of food for The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri. This event is still set to happen Oct 2.
In the past, Greek organizations have traveled around Columbia collecting donations for Rainbow House, a local children’s emergency shelter. This year, members are encouraged to share Rainbow House’s wish list on social media in hopes to collect donations remotely.
“Our mindset is to provide a way to celebrate Mizzou through a homecoming-like experience, even though it is going to look a lot different than people are used to here.” McCubbin said.