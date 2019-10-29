When Jeffrey Sterling left his hometown of Cape Girardeau for a position at the CIA, he thought he’d left the racial discrimination of his childhood behind him.
There were things white kids were supposed to do and there were things black kids were supposed to do in Cape Girardeau, Sterling said during a speech at MU on Tuesday evening.
"Much to my chagrin, I ran into that same sort of mindset at the CIA," he said.
Sterling, a former CIA employee who was arrested for leaking classified information, spoke to MU students and faculty at the Reynolds Journalism Institute about his journey working at the CIA, his life after and his new book "Unwanted Spy."
Accused of leaking information to journalist James Risen and convicted under the Espionage Act in 2015 on circumstantial evidence, Sterling’s story is more complicated than most. At its center is Operation Merlin, in which the CIA sought to feed misinformation to Iran.
While working on the operation, Sterling developed doubts about the potential success of the plan and the dangers it could pose to U.S. forces. He took his concerns to the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee. Shortly after Sterling testified to the committee, information about the operation was leaked to Risen, and Sterling was considered the top suspect. Sterling denies being the one to leak the information to Risen.
He was put on leave, fired, charged and then convicted of providing classified information to the New York Times reporter. He was sentenced to three and half years in prison in May 2015.
Before Operation Merlin there was a racial discrimination suit against the CIA, something Sterling said influenced his trial. Sterling took a complaint to the House Intelligence Committee prior to raising concerns about Operation Merlin because he said he wasn’t receiving the same tools and treatment as other agents. People in the CIA told him he stuck out as a black man speaking Farsi, Sterling said. He believed that was part of the reason for his treatment.
“I don’t look like Jack Ryan,” Sterling said.
The suit was not allowed to go forward because the U.S. government successfully argued going forward would pose a threat to national security.
“Even when I say that today, it strikes me as so odd and strange that in this country a black man standing up for his civil rights is a threat to the national security of this country,” Sterling said.
Sterling said his discrimination suit was used to characterize him as a disgruntled employee when he was put on trial for leaking information to Risen, an act that he denies.
“It was easy to paint a picture of a disgruntled black guy (going against a) fine organization like the CIA, of course he’s guilty,” Sterling said.
His book, “Unwanted Spy,” details his life and the journey of being on trial against the United States. As a former CIA employee he had to submit any writing to a publication review board to make sure the book didn’t divulge any classified information.
“It took maybe over a year before I even had a proposal that was acceptable," he said. "(The board) wanted me to basically lie in my book.”
Sterling’s book was put on hold when he was fired from the CIA. He met his agent shortly before he was sentenced, and she secured a publisher that was interested.
“I wasn’t able to really write in prison,” Sterling said. “It was so draconian, they had computers, if they ever worked, but I couldn’t save anything. But I did write and take notes.”
When Sterling was released in 2018, he resumed working on the book and submitted it for a final review.
“This time, it was a little different,” Sterling said.
The information from Sterling's trial had been made public while he was in prison, so he said the board couldn't complain about some of the information he included.
Despite everything, Sterling said if he could go back in time he would still join the CIA.
"I would not change anything," he said. "I'm proud of the service I was able to do."
