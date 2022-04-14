A civil lawsuit filed by the parents of a former MU student left unresponsive following a fraternity party alcohol overdose will have a hearing to discuss some defendants' dismissal motions on May 10.
Joshua Devine, the Boone County Circuit Court judge assigned to the case, provided public notice of the hearing on Thursday.
The lawsuit, which was filed by the family of Daniel Santulli, names 23 defendants, ranging from student leaders at MU's former Phi Gamma Delta chapter to the fraternity itself.
Only some of the defendants have filed motions to dismiss for failure "to state a claim upon which relief can be granted." Most have chosen not to.
David Bianchi, one of the family's attorneys, said that they remain "confident that the claims we made against these defendants were well pled and we expect to be able to move forward with them.”
In their lawsuit, the Santulli family alleges varying groups and individuals were negligent during the October incident.
Defendants have argued that they aren't liable for Santulli's injuries and that he is responsible, too.