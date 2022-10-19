'He'll love it': Dozens attend candlelight vigil honoring Danny Santulli

Vigil organizers hold up handmade signs on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Peace Park in Columbia. The vigil was organized for the one-year anniversary of the Fiji hazing incident that landed Danny Santulli in the hospital unable to walk, talk or see.
Abby Stoner, left, lights Eleanor Wilson’s, right, candle on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Peace Park in Columbia. Candles were passed out to those in attendance, and filled the chilly night with warmth and support.
Attendees stand with lit candles on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Peace Park in Columbia. Family members of Danny Santulli spoke before the crowd, sharing stories about Danny and detailing the dangers of hazing.
An organizer spreads blue glow sticks around signs displayed on in front of the vigil on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Peace Park in Columbia. The glow sticks were hung from various trees around Peace Park, and some attendees wore them around their necks.
Meredith Santulli, left, and Nick Santulli speak to news teams during the vigil on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Peace Park in Columbia. The Santullis are Danny’s older siblings, and aim to “spread awareness on the cause of hazing and what it can do.”
Blue glow sticks and candlelight illuminated a crowd of about 50 people Wednesday evening as they gathered for a vigil honoring fraternity hazing victim Danny Santulli.
Organized by Santulli’s older siblings, Meredith and Nick — an MU senior and alum, respectively — and two of his cousins, the event marked the one-year anniversary of a “Pledge Father Reveal” party at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity commonly called Fiji.
That incident left Danny Santulli in cardiac arrest and hospitalized with alcohol poisoning. He now cannot walk, talk or see and lives with his parents at home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
“To know that so many people care about Danny and just wanted to come here and want to spread awareness with us, it means so much to us,” Meredith said. “I’m speechless.”
His parents have since sued 26 parties — including the national fraternity, student chapter leaders and alumni directors — and settled with all but one. The Boone County Prosecutor’s office has charged 11 men with crimes ranging from alcohol-related misdemeanors to felony hazing.
Both MU and the national Fiji organization removed the local chapter from campus.
Danny’s siblings and cousins addressed the crowd along with community leader Rev. James Gray.
The pain felt by the Santulli family “will never ever leave this university,” Gray said. “As a parent, my prayer is that it will make this university better.”
UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi also appeared, briefly speaking with the Santulli family.
“Unbelievable things like this can happen,” Chris House, a freshman at MU who attended the vigil, said. “Looking out for others is extremely important.”
Nick Santulli played music from one of Danny’s playlists between speeches and was excited to tell his little brother about the event.
“He’ll love it,” Nick said, “knowing that there’s all these people caring about him, all these people thinking about him.”
Wednesday’s vigil was not the first public display of support for Danny Santulli. In the immediate aftermath of the October 2021 incident, hundreds of students protested outside of the Phi Gamma Delta house.