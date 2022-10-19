 Skip to main content
'He'll love it': Dozens attend candlelight vigil honoring Danny Santulli

Blue glow sticks and candlelight illuminated a crowd of about 50 people Wednesday evening as they gathered for a vigil honoring fraternity hazing victim Danny Santulli.

Vigil organizers hold up handmade signs on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Peace

Vigil organizers hold up handmade signs on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Peace Park in Columbia. The vigil was organized for the one-year anniversary of the Fiji hazing incident that landed Danny Santulli in the hospital unable to walk, talk or see.

Organized by Santulli’s older siblings, Meredith and Nick — an MU senior and alum, respectively — and two of his cousins, the event marked the one-year anniversary of a “Pledge Father Reveal” party at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity commonly called Fiji.

Attendees stand with lit candles on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Peace Park in

Attendees stand with lit candles on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Peace Park in Columbia. Family members of Danny Santulli spoke before the crowd, sharing stories about Danny and detailing the dangers of hazing.
Abby Stoner, left, lights Eleanor Wilson’s, right, candle on Wednesday, Oct. 19,

Abby Stoner, left, lights Eleanor Wilson’s, right, candle on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Peace Park in Columbia. Candles were passed out to those in attendance, and filled the chilly night with warmth and support.
An organizer spreads blue glow sticks around signs displayed on in front of the

An organizer spreads blue glow sticks around signs displayed on in front of the vigil on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Peace Park in Columbia. The glow sticks were hung from various trees around Peace Park, and some attendees wore them around their necks.
Meredith Santulli, left, and Nick Santulli speak to news teams during the vigil on

Meredith Santulli, left, and Nick Santulli speak to news teams during the vigil on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Peace Park in Columbia. The Santullis are Danny’s older siblings, and aim to “spread awareness on the cause of hazing and what it can do.”

