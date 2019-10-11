MU administrators, students and alumni laughed and shed a few tears Friday during the induction of three alumni to the Homecoming Hall of Fame.
The Mizzou Alumni Association started the Hall of Fame in 2016 as a way to honor alumni who have achieved excellence in their field. Intel Chairman Andy Bryant, Susan Komen of Susan G. Komen for the Cure and journalist Jim Lehrer were honored as the class of 2019.
Andy Bryant grew up in Independence, the hometown of Harry S. Truman. He graduated from MU in 1972 with a degree in economics and then went to the University of Kansas for a master's degree in business administration.
He attributed the foundation of his later success to the lessons he learned growing up in the Midwest and attending MU.
"It's amazing how you learn the importance of doing the right thing the right way," he said.
He took a finance job at Intel in 1981, where he also served as chief financial officer, chief administrative officer and chairman of the board of directors. He has been in that position since 2012.
Susan G. Komen's daughter, Stephanie Komen, accepted the posthumous award after a video introduction that included home videos of Susan from the 1950s.
"This is going to be fun. I'm already a little verklempt," Stephanie Komen said.
Susan Goodman enrolled at MU in 1962 but returned to her hometown of Peoria, Illinois, in 1963 with her future husband, Stanley Komen, who graduated from the MU School of Journalism in 1962.
Susan G. Komen died of breast cancer at 36 after three years of grueling treatment, and her sister, Nancy Brinker, established the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation in her honor two years later in 1982. More than 800 people participated in the organization's first Race for the Cure in Dallas in 1983, and today there are at least 150 races worldwide. The organization rebranded as Susan G. Komen for the Cure in 2008.
Jim Lehrer graduated from the MU School of Journalism in 1956. He covered the assassination of John F. Kennedy and its aftermath for the Dallas Times Herald.
During a morning interview with Kathy Kiely at the Reynolds Journalism Institute, he said he learned an important lesson from covering that national crisis: "I knew for a fact everything is fragile."
Lehrer covered the congressional hearings on Watergate with Robert MacNeil in 1973, and the two later hosted The MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour together for PBS. The show is still broadcasted as PBS NewsHour. Lehrer moderated 12 presidential debates starting in 1988 and serves on the board of the Commission on Presidential Debates.
Lehrer won two Emmy awards, a Peabody Award, a National Humanities Medal and a Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism, among other honors.
"I've had 60 years of practicing what I learned at Missouri," he said in his acceptance speech.