When Stephanie Ley graduated from Moberly Area Community College with her mechatronics degree, her life had changed.
She was the first to complete the program — and did so as a student in her 40s.
“I wish it was something that had been available in my 20s,” Ley said. “I had no idea that something like it existed.”
Programs like mechatronics are part of MACC’s Career and Technical Education — or CTE — offerings, which the school is promoting throughout the month of February.
Local industries founded some of the CTE programs at MACC’s Columbia campus due to their need for workers in these areas.
“They were having to hire people and then send them to other cities or states to get them trained because there wasn’t a program like what we have now,” said Kelsay Burkemper, MACC’s CTE coordinator.
The program offers hybrid courses with a lab class at least one day a week. Enrollment for these programs is capped at 12 students to ensure that students have time to get their hands on all the equipment.
“They’re spending their time in class working with the equipment and getting the training and not just standing around watching somebody else do it,” Burkemper said.
The CTE program at MACC allows students who are not on a four-year college track to get their associate’s degree.
“It gets students in, and it gets them in quickly,” Burkemper said.
Ley, now an instructor at MACC, enjoyed the lab portion of classwork.
“If I can put my hands on it, I can do it,” she said. “The program is great for people who are more that way.”
After going through the program herself and seeing it evolve, Ley is thrilled to see more women participating in the program.
Sarah Hardison, the Career and Technical Education outreach director at MACC, feels the CTE program at MACC allows for the students’ lives to change.
“These are degrees that lead to lifelong careers in areas that are in high demand and high wage,” Hardison said.
Burkemper also said many students in the current technical programs are working full-time jobs and are non-traditional students.
“When I started MACC, I just thought I would be working with college-aged students like 18- to 21-year-olds, and that’s definitely not the case,” Burkemper said. “Everybody has their own path that they’re following and their own set of circumstances.”
Higher Education/Health reporter, spring 2023.
Assistant city editor.
Higher Education editor
gsdrrd@missouri.edu
