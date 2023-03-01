Innovations in artificial intelligence have higher education institutions like MU considering impacts on course design and academic dishonesty.
ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence system developed by Open AI, is the latest popularized advancement: It can produce text answering a variety of questions, from essay prompts to chocolate chip cookie recipes.
J. Scott Christianson, the Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Trulaske College of Business at MU, said that professors should be aware of how ChatGPT can affect the development of homework assignments.
"I think in some ways, it has the potential to be good," Christianson said, pointing to a Princeton student newspaper essay that challenged faculty to design less-susceptible assignments. "If an AI can do our homework, then maybe you aren't designing homework well."
Asssignment design
The type of assignment can influence how easily a program like ChatGPT is able to produce a passable response, said Ben Trachtenberg, the director of MU's Office of Academic Integrity.
“If we think about ChatGPT, if I make an assignment that says, ‘Write me a three-paragraph essay about what happened in Hamlet,' ChatGPT is probably going to be decent at doing it,” he said. ”If I write an essay that says, in our class, what do you think of what (the professor) said about Hamlet? It's less likely that ChatGPT can do that for you in a way that's easier than doing it yourself. So, I suspect that the existence of ChatGPT and its future programs is going to change the way professors assess student learning.”
Trachtenberg said he has received numerous emails from professors asking how to adapt to ChatGPT.
“It appears that many assignments that college students traditionally do can be performed with some degree of quality by ChatGPT,” he said. “So naturally, professors are starting to wonder, what am I going to do to prevent my students from using a bot to perform their assignments?”
He said that inspiring virtue and instilling a culture of academic integrity on campus is part of limiting the amount of cheating on campus.
“Not merely by punishing wrongdoing, but by instead helping students to believe what I think is true, which is that academic honesty is a virtue beyond avoiding punishment,” he said. “It is good to do the work because that work will help you learn, you are here to learn, therefore, you shouldn't cheat.”
ChatGPT can create unique answers for a question that is inputted into the system, which could potentially create an issue for universities with plagiarism and academic dishonesty polices for detecting the use of such artificial intelligence.
“There might be an interesting technical argument about whether it counts as plagiarism because you are not copying from the work of another, but I think it would pretty clearly count as academic dishonesty,” Trachtenberg said. “Students know that they're gaining an unfair advantage and are undermining the purpose of the assignment when they use a computer (AI system) to do their work.”
Academic dishonesty trends
Over the past five years, the prevalence of cheating at MU has fluctuated. The highest number of cases seen within the past five years was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when there were 498 cases during the 2020-2021 school year.
“I think there were a lot of students who were under a lot of stress, and maybe felt that nobody was watching them,” Trachtenberg said. “They didn't have the kind of community with their classmates and the faculty that inspire academic honesty.”
The number of cheating cases has declined since, according to data from Maxient, the database that MU uses to track academic dishonesty incidents.
So far, there has been one reported case of a student using an AI like ChatGPT, Trachtenberg said.
AI in the classroom
For Christianson, it's important to establish a clear line around what AI accessories are and aren't OK to use on assignments. Spell check softwares like Grammarly are fine to use in his courses.
“I encourage you to use Grammarly, in fact I would really like it if you use it because it makes my job easier. If you want to use the sentence completion in Word that's awesome,” he said. “But if you use (ChatGPT), I will consider it cheating.”
There's also more to the problem than just spotting plagiarism or cheating, Christianson said, like a reliance on AI leading to students "not knowing how to write or how to think critically about certain things."
Amy Lannin, the director of MU's Campus Writing Program, said that assignments focused on local or current issues engage students — keeping them away from AI tools.
“Those also become such engaging assignments, why would I even want to put those prompts into ChatGPT?" she said. "Because they're really interesting. We would want to see our students getting that kind of opportunity, being engaged through really interesting assignments.”
For Kevin Brown, an associate professor of Digital Media and Performance Studies has mixed feelings about ChatGPT. He's on the lookout for its use in some contexts, but also sees potential for AI in the brainstorming process.
"It probably will suggest things that weren't at the top of your mind," he said, "if you bounce your ideas off of it."
Students aren't the only ones who might take advantage of ChatGPT's capabilities.
At Vanderbilt University, the Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion sent a mass email that showed it was written by ChatGPT with a small statement at its end.
"It's not just the students that need to have guardrails," Christianson said. "Some faculty think this is a great tool that can be used for helping with outlines, maybe can help them understand concepts better, maybe we can be a tutor. But we also need to have guidelines for faculty."