Homecoming weekend was busy for law enforcement, but MU officials were pleased overall, MU spokesperson Liz McCune said Monday morning. 

The campus celebration brought crowds to Columbia for the annual parade, tailgates, events and a Tiger victory against Ole Miss. 

"We had several thousand visitors in town over the weekend, and it went very smoothly," McCune said.

"We were glad we could host so many members of the university community and visitors as they enjoyed the traditions of homecoming," she added.

McCune couldn't point to a specific reason things went smoothly, but said MU appreciated the cooperation of the general public and its "great" partnership with the city of Columbia. 

