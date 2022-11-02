For students searching for a class that is out of the ordinary, the University of Missouri may have the buried treasure they're looking for.
Kristy Wilson Bowers teaches a History 2700 class titled "The History of Pirates: Maritime Raiding from Ancient to Modern Times." She has offered the class shortly after arriving at MU in 2015.
"Piracy studies is a booming field," Bowers said. "It pulls students from a lot of different majors and different backgrounds, which I love. It gives us a lot of different perspectives."
Bowers has always had an interest in piracy in the back of her mind after primarily focusing her research on early modern Spain. When she was a graduate student living in Spain, she studied plague epidemics which led to her curiosity sparking questions about Mediterranean courses.
And when she came to MU in 2015, she knew creating a new course or two would be in the works.
From there, she started incorporating short excerpts of Atlantic piracy to her Western civilization courses to share and discuss with students. The more she dove deeper into piracy research, the more she thought about how she could create a class that solely focuses on the study, since nobody else seemed to be interested in teaching it.
When the class was first introduced, no textbook was available. Instead, Bowers dug up several articles and eventually found a lot of scholarship she could work with. After compiling studies, short books and more, Bowers was officially ready to begin her piracy class at MU.
Throughout the 16-week course, students are introduced to concepts regarding political science, economics and anthropology and how they tie into global piracy.
"It's a very interdisciplinary field," said Bowers. "And that makes it really fun to teach, and I think it tends to sound like an exciting, different kind of course."
While Bowers said jokingly some students are disappointed they don't read "Treasure Island" or get into depth about other pop culture piracy references, the class is equally as interesting to look at the real-life events. One student, Matthew Houk, said his expectations were far from narrow.
"I knew from previous (history classes) that this class was not going to look anything like the 'Pirates of the Caribbean,' and I would be correct," said Houk, one of about 35 students in Bowers' class this semester. "The deep and rich history is incredibly interesting, but also so unexplored."
When Bowers first started teaching the class, it originally covered a narrow time frame and focused more on the Atlantic. Now, the course starts material with Mesopotamia, Greeks and Romans, and works its way up to modern day. Houk said he's enjoyed learning to understand the interweaving nature of colonization and piracy, and connecting that as long as waterborne vessels have existed, so has piracy.
While piracy may have been around for a long time, both Bowers and Houk have expressed how there is still a large amount of undiscovered content regarding the topic.
"We now have a textbook to use that has been really helpful to give students documents that they can really kind of work with and be the historian," said Bowers. "I think it makes (the class) a lot more interesting for the students, (to) be a little more hands on."
What Bowers enjoys most about the class is the conversations she has with her class and getting her students from all sorts of majors thinking in a different way.
"It's fun to think about how to challenge their thinking," Bowers said. "I'm glad that it reaches so many different kinds of students to think about this and lots of other good classes that we have in the history department."