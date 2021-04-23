Annie Adrian is excited to walk across the stage this weekend when MU holds ceremonies for its 2020 graduates.
“I took the idea of walking for granted once the pandemic began,” said Adrian, who majored in hospitality management. “It will be even more special now because my son will get to see me graduate. It was a huge motivation for coming back.”
MU announced in February it was planning for in-person commencement ceremonies for 2021 graduates and would invite 2020 graduates back for ceremonies in April. The university canceled ceremonies last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graduates were able to get up to six tickets for family and friends to gather in “pods” at a social distance from each other in Mizzou Arena and the Hearnes Center. Masks will be required.
Adrian will be among about 1,500 alums from 2020 returning this weekend. They’re bringing family and looking forward to seeing friends and recognizing their accomplishments. Some have tips for their undergraduate selves.
‘Being the best mom to Nico’
Adrian’s parents, two sisters and her 7-week-old son, Nico, will travel from Joplin to attend.
Pregnancy changed Adrian’s original post-graduation plans. She quit her job in sales at Growth Acceleration Services in Kansas City during her third trimester, and since having Nico, her perspective about her future career has changed.
“I believe all babies are blessings,” Adrian said. “My first priority right now is being the best mom to Nico.”
She’s happy to return to her alma mater this weekend and, if she could, she would give her undergraduate self some advice.
“I would not be the person I am today if it wasn’t for Mizzou,” Adrian said. “I would tell my college self to explore every opportunity offered to her.”
‘Make sure they see me graduate’
Max Marty is ready to show off his accomplishments to family when he returns from Kansas City.
“I think it’s important for my parents to see what their effort and commitment as parents has produced,” Marty said. “I know that education is really important to them, so I want to make sure they see me graduate.”
Marty, who majored in history, wants to experience a traditional graduation ceremony. He said he would tell his college self that everything happens for a reason and will work out over time.
“You only get one college experience,” Marty said, “so make sure you live in the moment and enjoy every minute.”
‘A huge deal for my family’
Mawa Iqbal, a December graduate, is returning from Dayton, Ohio. Iqbal, who majored in convergence journalism, is a first-generation college graduate and the daughter of immigrants from Pakistan.
“I think my parents are more excited than I am,” she said. “This is a huge deal for my family.”
Her parents are coming from Chicago to see her graduate; her brother is already at MU as a student. Even though the family had a small celebration in December, she knows a commencement ceremony is important to her parents.
Since February, Iqbal has worked as a news reporter at the WYSO radio station in Dayton, Ohio.
“I know a lot of people weren’t able to take time off on such short notice,” Iqbal said.
“I’m lucky that my boss values these accomplishments and taking personal days.”
Iqbal is most excited to see her friends who graduate in May.
“I was hesitant about coming back because there is still a pandemic going on, but I think we can be safe,” she said. “I would be happy just sitting on the couch with them all weekend.”
‘Like the rest of my family members’
Fourth-generation MU graduate Emily Besgrove is ready to follow in her family’s footsteps.
“I want to be able to walk across the stage at graduation like the rest of my family members who attended Mizzou did,” Besgrove said. “I’m also returning to see many of my friends that are coming back for the weekend.”
Besgrove’s great-grandparents, grandparents and father all graduated from MU, and her younger sister is a current undergraduate. She and her parents will make the drive from St. Charles to attend graduation.
Besgrove, who majored in parks, recreation and sport, has been working for Performance Plus Global Logistics in St. Charles since graduating.
“One day, I hope to be working as a marketing or events coordinator for a professional auto racing team or at a racetrack,” she said.
‘Learn as much as you can’
Jacob Lang was looking forward to graduation since he was a freshman, and he’s happy to get a chance to finally experience it. He said his parents, brother and grandparents are coming because they are “the most important” people to him.
The sports broadcast major now works in St. Joseph as a sports reporter and anchor at News-Press NOW. He also writes for the newspaper there.
“There’s a lot more responsibilities than what I had in college,” Lang said. “I would tell my college self to learn as much as you can about a newsroom and get as much experience in as many different areas that you can.”
‘Wish I wouldn’t have stressed so much’
After having to say goodbye to her friends earlier than she thought last year, Bradie Britzmann is traveling from Chicago to reunite with them for the weekend.
Britzmann, who majored in mathematics, statistics and economics, has been working in Chicago as a consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers. She has enjoyed getting to explore her new home.
“One thing I’ve learned about being in the real world is that you have to prioritize what is important to you and what you’re passionate about,” she said. “College was some of the best years of my life, and I wish I wouldn’t have stressed so much.”