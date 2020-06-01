An incoming freshman who appeared in a controversial Snapchat video will no longer attend MU this fall, according to a campus email from Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi.
The student made the decision to "rescind her enrollment at Mizzou" Monday after the school informed her she would be suspended during an investigation by the MU Office for Civil Rights & Title IX, according to the email.
Choi said the investigation process was triggered because of possible violations to MU's non-discriminatory policies.
"Our process ensures that we learn the facts of a situation and that they are carefully considered within the context of the First Amendment, which protects a wide range of expression, including some that many of us find reprehensible," Choi said.
The video was widely criticized on social media as mocking the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 in Minneapolis while under police restraint. The video showed two young women laughing while appearing to recreate that scenario, including one saying, "I can't breathe!"
"We have received numerous emails and social media posts from members of our community and the public who felt hurt and dehumanized by the video," Choi said.
He said events of the past few months have been "jarring and traumatic for African Americans and communities throughout the country."
"I am hearing from many who are feeling frustrated and hopeless about whether real change can happen," he said.
Choi said he has begun meeting with members of the Legion of Black Collegians and the Missouri Students Association as well as others.