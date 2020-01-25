India’s orange, white and green flag hung proudly next to red, white and blue on stage Saturday at MU’s Jesse Wrench Auditorium, where over 40 people gathered for India Day.
The fifth-annual India Day event blended the importance of academia with a celebration of the 71st anniversary of Republic Day, which celebrates the day that India’s constitution went into effect.
The event was hosted by the Cultural Association of India, an MU student organization.
The organization, established in 1957, strives to promote Indian culture at MU, said Riddhi Andurkar, Cultural Association of India webmaster and MU student.
“We want to help welcome Indian students to Mizzou,” Andurkar said.
This year, the organization invited Indian professors at MU to speak about their research in science and medicine. One of the speakers, Anandhi Upendran, is the director of biomedical innovation at MU.
Her speech highlighted the importance of translational medical science in serving patients and the community.
“When you give the product to the community, it’s very rewarding,” Upendran said.
Upendran, who grew up in Chennai, India, recalled celebrating Republic Day as a child but said that it means even more to her now that she understands its significance.
Guests were also shown a video message from Shri Sudhakar Dalela, Consul General of India-Chicago. In his message, Dalela said he’s impressed with the infrastructure and ecosystem at MU.
Dalela visited MU on Jan. 6, said Mary Stegmaier, interim vice provost of MU’s international programs. Stegmaier said she believes it’s important to showcase contributions from different groups of people.
“The research benefits Mizzou but also the rest of the community,” Stegmaier said.
After hearing from speakers, guests were treated to coffee and samosas, an Indian pastry.
The afternoon closed with traditional Indian vocal and dance performances by members of Columbia’s Indian community.
